Mothers of teens lost to gun violence come together to say 'This is our city and we have to take it back'

Multiple speakers brought up the crime bill, itself a response to a cycle of violence, and the part it played in the dismantling of the structure of the black community.

In Wisconsin, African Americans are 2.7 times more likely to die by firearm than the average Wisconsinite, and 3.2 time more likely to die by the gun than white Wisconsinites, according to data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

One of those who addressed it was community activist Corey Prince, who said he went to prison five times before reforming himself.

Prince said he did did not blame anyone for his incarceration and takes responsibility for his own actions. He did seek to help people understand there were consequences to locking up so many members of the black community.

He said the result of the high rates of incarceration of black men was that young black men were left to govern themselves. When they themselves were sent to prison, as Prince was, the next generation was left to govern themselves in an ongoing cycle.

Prince spoke out in defense of single mothers, sometimes working two jobs to try and provide for the family.