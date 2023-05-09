RACINE — Loved ones and police are seeking help finding a local woman who has been missing since late March.

Lasheky Hill, a 46-year-old Racine woman, was last seen leaving her residence in the 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on the evening of March 26.

Hill has not been seen or heard from since. The Racine Police Department’s investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

During a press conference Tuesday, members of the RPD and Lasheky’s mother Georgia Hill asked the community to help locate her daughter.

“I want Lasheky’s voice to be heard through me,” Georgia said. “I am her mother. That is my daughter, and I’m not going to stop looking for her.”

Police officials said they cannot fathom the pain Georgia Hill is experiencing.

“I can’t imagine what she’s going through, so we’ll need all your help to try to help us bring this to some resolution,” said RPD Chief Maurice Robinson. “We’re seeking anybody’s help.”

Lasheky Hill, who may be wearing a long blonde wig, according to the RPD, is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 168 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and multiple facial piercings, including one on each cheek.

Anyone with any information about Hill can contact RPD Detective Andrew Simon at 262-635-7770 or the Racine County non-emergency line at 262-886-2300. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Racine County Crime Stoppers by calling 888-636-9330 or visiting http://www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com/.

“There is no detail that is too insignificant for us to be able to look at to either eliminate a line of investigation or pursue further a line of investigation,” Robinson said.

According to RPD Deputy Chief Jessie Metoyer, the investigation has thus far included dozens of interviews and police following up on every tip “to no avail.”

“To date, our efforts have not resulted in locating Lasheky,” Metoyer said. “Our investigation is not over, and it will not end until we can bring her home.”

Metoyer said RPD, state and federal law enforcement agencies are involved in the search for Hill. She said law enforcement officers have served multiple search warrants and have searched abandoned buildings, parks, woods and waterways.

Karri Hemmig, executive director and co-founder of Fight to End Exploitation, said her organization and Educators Credit Union have partnered to create a reward fund for Lasheky Hill. Donations to the fund can be made at any Educators Credit Union branch.

Georgia urged community members to assist in locating her daughter and provide “closure for my family.”

“She’s somebody’s momma, she’s a grandmama, she got grandkids,” Georgia said of Lasheky. “I ain’t seen my child, and I want her, and I’m not giving up. I want my child.”

