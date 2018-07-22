RACINE — A Racine mother is currently honoring her late daughter both in sight and song.
The nonprofit Spectrum Gallery, in the east building at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., on Sunday introduced a one-room show organized by Racine resident Cindy Chitko and dedicated to her deceased daughter Staci Meehan. Then a resident of Balaton, Minn., 40-year-old Meehan drowned on July 23, 2017, while camping on an island in the St. Croix River.
Meehan was a former art student at Spectrum and frequent visitor and patron. Chitko organized Meehan’s art — some dating back to when her people had no bodies and just sticks for legs and arms, through more sophisticated works from adulthood — and put it on display at Spectrum.
In Meehan’s art, Chitko said, “She liked mushrooms, and she liked swirlies and color, obviously.” One of Meehan’s wax batik creations at one time hung on display at the Johnson Foundation’s Wingspread in Wind Point.
Referring to Spectrum Director Denise Zingg, Chitko said, “What Denise was saying is: In teaching, it’s really hard to get kids to fill the page with color, and if you look at (Meehan’s) things, she fills the page. Denise said that’s really unusual.”
Chitko, a singer-songwriter, honors one of Meehan’s paintings by using it for the cover of her current and fourth CD, “The Gift of Love.” Chitko said she wrote the disc’s only two songs a couple of months after Meehan’s startling death — especially so considering that she’d been scuba diver and surfer in California. The most likely explanation for the drowning is that, while standing in 3 feet of water, she passed out, perhaps from heat exhaustion, her mother said.
“When she died, her and I were very, very close, and I really didn’t think I would ever write anything again, because I was so sad,” Chitko said.
“But then I started writing ‘On the Other Side of the Moon,’ and it just came.”
She called a friend who was a producer. “I sent it to him, and he said, ‘That’s just so sad, but it’s so beautiful. You need to record that song.”
Chitko finished the CD’s other song, “The Answer in Your Eyes.”
“Lyrically, they’re just what I believe happens when we leave,” she said.
Some lines from “Other Side of the Moon”:
You’re the sun that brings the daylight,
You’re the moon that shines so bright,
You’re the wind that passes through,
You’re the twinkle in the stars
My sweet darling,
My sweet darling child.
“That’s how I felt when she died,” Chitko said.
A portion of the CD’s $15 price will go to Spectrum Gallery. It can be bought at Chitko’s website www.azuremoonproductions.com.
Spectrum gallery is open noon to 5:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment. Meehan’s art will be on display through July 29.
