Mother-daughter team in Racine organize mental health rally

RACINE — Some of the problems in the community are taking their toll on the mental health of local young people.

The violence, the bullying and the sense of loss some young people endure, whether from suicides or homicides — there have been too many of both.

For that reason, Tiffany Stevenson and her daughter, Lilly, organized a mental health rally last week.

“It was her idea,” Tiffany said of Lilly. “To rally for mental health and take a stand for something.”

For the theme, they borrowed the lyrics from a popular song, “I’m not lucky; I’m loved.”

Wearing green, the color used to promote mental health awareness, community members gathered at First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., with the message, “You are loved.”

They sang, prayed, and gathered hand-in-hand in a circle, with no one left out, symbolic of their enduring friendships.

Lilly was the keynote speaker, and she spoke about the toll bullying takes on the mental health of the person who is being bullied. She is a sixth grader at Mitchell School.

The times

Tiffany spoke about the children of the community and the negative influences in their lives.

“We’re hearing so many stories about kids with guns,” she said. “There are voices speaking to them and it’s not Jesus.”

Tiffany said it was important for the community to show they care and to send the message “We are here for you.” She also expressed concern for the aftermath of the pandemic, and the people who continue to feel isolated.

“There are a lot of lonely people right now,” Tiffany said and added some have no one to talk to and no one to listen, either.

While some churches continue to be virtual, she said, First Church of God was open.

“It is open for service,” she said. “We are here.”

Tiffany explained the date of the rally was important: March 16, or 3/16, referencing the Bible verse John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

After the rally, those gathered were invited in for Bible study.

