You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Most RUSD educators said having officers in schools makes them feel safer, according to 2018 survey
0 comments
alert top story
POLICE IN SCHOOLS

Most RUSD educators said having officers in schools makes them feel safer, according to 2018 survey

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Ninety-one percent of Racine Unified School District educators said they are “comfortable” or “very comfortable” having police officers in schools, according to an internal poll completed in 2018 that included 313 responses from across the district.

And 76.7% percent of the educators who were surveyed said that they either agreed or strongly agreed with this statement: “The school officers make a positive impact on the school environment.”

That was according to a survey the Racine Police Department released publicly on Friday, a day after Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the union that represents RUSD educators, called for police officers to be removed from Racine schools. 

According to the survey results released, Park High School students, in a similar survey from the 2016-17 school year with 300 respondents, voiced opinions similar to those of their teachers.

Fifty-five percent of students said that “Having officers in the building helps me to feel safe.” Only 12.3% of students reported that having officers in the schools made them feel less safe.

The majority of students (70.7%) said they did not interact with school officers, who have been placed in schools with the goal of establishing and growing relationships with young people in the community.

On Friday, Cruz said that Racine Educators United will be holding a number of virtual and socially distanced meetings throughout the next month to develop an action plan regarding officers in schools. Cruz said the executive board of the union is developing “proposals on how to re-examine things.”

When asked if most Racine Unified teachers would agree with her about removing officers from schools, she replied: "Honestly I cannot say."

She expects an official announcement and plan to be developed by REU before the end of the month.

CLICK HERE to read the RUSD/Racine Police survey asking school staff their opinions on school resource officers
CLICK HERE to read the RUSD/Racine Police survey asking Park High School students their opinions on school resource officers

In a statement Friday, Racine Police Chief Art Howell pointed to metrics indicating the benefits of having police officers in school. He showed that calls for service to schools fell from 790 during the 2015-16 school year down to an average of 518 calls per year over the past four years. 

“In direct correlation, behavioral problems were addressed through noncriminal alternative sanctions, which resulted in a 43% reduction in citations being issued to students during this time frame,” Howell said.

Cruz, who is also a member of the Racine Police and Fire Commission, told The Journal Times on Friday that she thinks highly of the work officers have done in schools. But she does not believe having police officers “patrol hallways and correct kids’ behavior” is the best use of government resources or the best way officers can serve the community.

“That isn’t their job,” Cruz said. “I think there are better ways they (police) can show up for our kids.”

Cruz pointed out that there remains a massive shortage of school psychologists in the U.S. The National Association of School Psychologists asserted in 2018 that the total number of school psychologists needs to double nationwide.

Similar shortages have been reported in the availability of school nurses and social workers. Wisconsin has 2,349 students per every one school nurse, one of the widest gaps in the U.S., according to the National Association of School Nurses.

Cruz said that she believes the State of Wisconsin has “systematically” directed money away from education.

In 2011, the state spent 38.1% of its total general purpose revenue on school districts; by 2019, that percentage had fallen to 32.1%, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

During a Racine Affirmative Action and Human Rights Commission meeting on Thursday, Cruz said that her letter “has, from my perspective, completely been misinterpreted.”

Cruz then said: “We need to bring the community together to figure out what is going to heal us and move us forward. I do, as a Police and Fire commissioner, realize the good work that our police officers are doing,” while still adding that she believes officers should be removed from schools.

CLICK HERE to read statements from Racine police unions and from Racine Educators United

Her statement was criticized by the presidents of two Racine police unions in a co-signed letter, who took umbrage with Cruz having used a quote by Assata Shakur. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Shakur had been a leader of the Black Liberation Army, an offshoot of the Black Panthers known for robbing banks, kidnapping drug dealers and for its intent to overthrow the U.S. government as it existed. In May 1973, Shakur was involved in the killing of a New Jersey state trooper, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, escaped and is now believed to be living in hiding in Cuba.

Cruz told The Journal Times she never expected the quote to be so scrutinized. “It’s the words that she (Shakur) said that I think is important. I didn’t want to go down this rabbit hole,” Cruz said Friday.

The quote from Shakur was: "It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

+1 
Angelina Cruz

Cruz
+1 
Racine Police Chief Art Howell

Howell

More online

To read the full statement from Angelina Cruz, the response from two police unions, or to read the 2018 RUSD surveys of students and educators, find this story at JournalTimes.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Police called on black business owner in Parkside parking lot; 'I wish she knew me'
Local News

Police called on black business owner in Parkside parking lot; 'I wish she knew me'

  • 4 min to read

Gus Harris is a passionate, athletic black man with a foreign accent; he's also a husband, father, business owner and a pillar of the Kenosha community. But on May 17, there was a police officer approaching his vehicle. Harris was immediately nervous. He's heard too many stories and seen too many videos where these interactions end with an arrest, a fight or a death.

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in Civic Center Park (May 31, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News