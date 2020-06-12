Most RUSD educators said having officers in schools makes them feel safer, according to 2018 survey

On Friday, Cruz said that Racine Educators United will be holding a number of virtual and socially distanced meetings throughout the next month to develop an action plan regarding officers in schools. Cruz said the executive board of the union is developing “proposals on how to re-examine things.”

When asked if most Racine Unified teachers would agree with her about removing officers from schools, she replied: "Honestly I cannot say."

She expects an official announcement and plan to be developed by REU before the end of the month.

In a statement Friday, Racine Police Chief Art Howell pointed to metrics indicating the benefits of having police officers in school. He showed that calls for service to schools fell from 790 during the 2015-16 school year down to an average of 518 calls per year over the past four years.

“In direct correlation, behavioral problems were addressed through noncriminal alternative sanctions, which resulted in a 43% reduction in citations being issued to students during this time frame,” Howell said.