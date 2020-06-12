Most RUSD educators said having officers in schools makes them feel safer, according to 2018 survey

RACINE — Ninety-one percent of Racine Unified School District educators said they are “comfortable” or “very comfortable” having police officers in schools, according to an internal poll completed in 2018 that included 313 responses from across the district.
And 76.7% percent of the educators who were surveyed said that they either agreed or strongly agreed with this statement: “The school officers make a positive impact on the school environment.”
That was according to a survey the Racine Police Department released publicly on Friday, a day after Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the union that represents RUSD educators, called for police officers to be removed from Racine schools.
According to the survey results released, Park High School students, in a similar survey from the 2016-17 school year with 300 respondents, voiced opinions similar to those of their teachers.
Fifty-five percent of students said that “Having officers in the building helps me to feel safe.” Only 12.3% of students reported that having officers in the schools made them feel less safe.
The majority of students (70.7%) said they did not interact with school officers, who have been placed in schools with the goal of establishing and growing relationships with young people in the community.
On Friday, Cruz said that Racine Educators United will be holding a number of virtual and socially distanced meetings throughout the next month to develop an action plan regarding officers in schools. Cruz said the executive board of the union is developing “proposals on how to re-examine things.”
When asked if most Racine Unified teachers would agree with her about removing officers from schools, she replied: "Honestly I cannot say."
She expects an official announcement and plan to be developed by REU before the end of the month.
CLICK HERE to read the RUSD/Racine Police survey asking school staff their opinions on school resource officers
CLICK HERE to read the RUSD/Racine Police survey asking Park High School students their opinions on school resource officers
In a statement Friday, Racine Police Chief Art Howell pointed to metrics indicating the benefits of having police officers in school. He showed that calls for service to schools fell from 790 during the 2015-16 school year down to an average of 518 calls per year over the past four years.
“In direct correlation, behavioral problems were addressed through noncriminal alternative sanctions, which resulted in a 43% reduction in citations being issued to students during this time frame,” Howell said.
Cruz, who is also a member of the Racine Police and Fire Commission, told The Journal Times on Friday that she thinks highly of the work officers have done in schools. But she does not believe having police officers “patrol hallways and correct kids’ behavior” is the best use of government resources or the best way officers can serve the community.
“That isn’t their job,” Cruz said. “I think there are better ways they (police) can show up for our kids.”
Cruz pointed out that there remains a massive shortage of school psychologists in the U.S. The National Association of School Psychologists asserted in 2018 that the total number of school psychologists needs to double nationwide.
Similar shortages have been reported in the availability of school nurses and social workers. Wisconsin has 2,349 students per every one school nurse, one of the widest gaps in the U.S., according to the National Association of School Nurses.
Cruz said that she believes the State of Wisconsin has “systematically” directed money away from education.
In 2011, the state spent 38.1% of its total general purpose revenue on school districts; by 2019, that percentage had fallen to 32.1%, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
During a Racine Affirmative Action and Human Rights Commission meeting on Thursday, Cruz said that her letter “has, from my perspective, completely been misinterpreted.”
Cruz then said: “We need to bring the community together to figure out what is going to heal us and move us forward. I do, as a Police and Fire commissioner, realize the good work that our police officers are doing,” while still adding that she believes officers should be removed from schools.
Her statement was criticized by the presidents of two Racine police unions in a co-signed letter, who took umbrage with Cruz having used a quote by Assata Shakur. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Shakur had been a leader of the Black Liberation Army, an offshoot of the Black Panthers known for robbing banks, kidnapping drug dealers and for its intent to overthrow the U.S. government as it existed. In May 1973, Shakur was involved in the killing of a New Jersey state trooper, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, escaped and is now believed to be living in hiding in Cuba.
Cruz told The Journal Times she never expected the quote to be so scrutinized. “It’s the words that she (Shakur) said that I think is important. I didn’t want to go down this rabbit hole,” Cruz said Friday.
The quote from Shakur was: "It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”
Waterford graduation 2020
_DSC5144.JPG
_DSC5149.JPG
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
_DSC5251.JPG
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
_DSC5275.JPG
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
_DSC5299.JPG
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
_DSC5345.jpg
_DSC5346.jpg
_DSC5347.jpg
_DSC5352.jpg
_DSC5357.jpg
_DSC5361.jpg
_DSC5362.jpg
_DSC5364.jpg
_DSC5369.jpg
_DSC5376.jpg
_DSC5378.jpg
_DSC5380.jpg
_DSC5384.jpg
_DSC5389.jpg
_DSC5405.jpg
_DSC5414.jpg
_DSC5415.jpg
_DSC5418.jpg
_DSC5419.jpg
_DSC5428.jpg
_DSC5433.jpg
_DSC5442.jpg
_DSC5445.jpg
_DSC5455.jpg
_DSC5457.jpg
_DSC5460.jpg
_DSC5472.jpg
_DSC5475.jpg
_DSC5477.jpg
_DSC5478.jpg
_DSC5481.jpg
_DSC5485.jpg
_DSC5486.jpg
_DSC5487.jpg
_DSC5488.jpg
_DSC5492.jpg
_DSC5493.jpg
_DSC5494.jpg
_DSC5502.jpg
_DSC5508.jpg
_DSC5511.jpg
_DSC5512.jpg
_DSC5514.jpg
_DSC5519.jpg
_DSC5524.jpg
_DSC5528.jpg
_DSC5535.jpg
_DSC5537.jpg
_DSC5538.jpg
_DSC5548.jpg
_DSC5549.jpg
_DSC5553.jpg
_DSC5559.jpg
_DSC5560.jpg
_DSC5565.jpg
_DSC5576.jpg
_DSC5583.jpg
_DSC5592.jpg
_DSC5593.jpg
_DSC5594.jpg
_DSC5597.jpg
_DSC5598.jpg
_DSC5604.jpg
_DSC5606.jpg
_DSC5613.jpg
_DSC5614.jpg
_DSC5619.jpg
_DSC5621.jpg
_DSC5622.jpg
_DSC5626.jpg
_DSC5630.jpg
_DSC5632.jpg
_DSC5637.jpg
_DSC5638.jpg
_DSC5642.jpg
0 _DSC5136.jpg
0 _DSC5140.jpg
0 _DSC5720.jpg
0 _DSC5727.jpg
_DSC5647.jpg
_DSC5650.jpg
_DSC5651.jpg
_DSC5652.jpg
_DSC5654.jpg
_DSC5659.jpg
_DSC5662.jpg
_DSC5668.jpg
_DSC5679.jpg
_DSC5680.jpg
_DSC5681.jpg
_DSC5683.jpg
_DSC5684.jpg
_DSC5686.jpg
_DSC5690.jpg
_DSC5691.jpg
_DSC5694.jpg
_DSC5695.jpg
_DSC5696.jpg
_DSC5700.jpg
_DSC5701.jpg
_DSC5710.jpg
_DSC5715.jpg
_DSC5716.jpg
_DSC5719.jpg
_DSC5720.jpg
_DSC5728.jpg
_DSC5729.jpg
_DSC5730.jpg
_DSC5731.jpg
_DSC5732.jpg
_DSC5733.jpg
_DSC5739.jpg
_DSC5742.jpg
_DSC5755.jpg
_DSC5757.jpg
_DSC5761.jpg
_DSC5763.jpg
_DSC5764.jpg
_DSC5765.jpg
_DSC5767.jpg
_DSC5777.jpg
_DSC5778.jpg
_DSC5779.jpg
_DSC5781.jpg
_DSC5782.jpg
_DSC5783.jpg
_DSC5785.jpg
_DSC5786.jpg
_DSC5787.jpg
_DSC5788.jpg
_DSC5791.jpg
_DSC5792.jpg
_DSC5793.jpg
_DSC5795.jpg
_DSC5796.jpg
_DSC5799.jpg
_DSC5802.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.