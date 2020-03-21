Most Racine parks to remain open; Johnson Park open for golf

RACINE — City of Racine parks will remain open, the city said Friday, although it is still advised that individuals "do not congregate in groups of 10 or more." The use of playground equipment, however, is discouraged.
The Owen-Davies Dog Park, which opened in October 2019 and is the only city-run dog park, will be closed until at least April 30.
Johnson Park Dog Run will remain open, although social distancing is still advised there.
The Johnson Park Golf Course is open for golfers. The bar area at the course is closed, but food pickup orders are still available.
All Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department events, programs and private indoor facility rentals are canceled/postponed through the end of April.
All of Racine's community centers are also closed through April 30.
The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department office is closed to public access, but staff can still be reached at PRCS@CityOfRacine.org or 262-636-9131.
The Racine Zoo will be closed through at least March 27.
Like The Journal Times on Facebook to stay up to date on all things Racine County
Racine sets up fund for small businesses
The City of Racine has created a Small Business Emergency Fund to help small Racine businesses stay afloat, funded with $250,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 2020 Micro Fund program.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. They are also feeling the brunt of the economic downturn caused by this public health crisis. In this time of great uncertainty, our goal is to help small businesses stay open and keep people employed so that they can continue to provide for their families,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement.
According to a press statement released on Friday, small businesses with up to 10 employees in the City of Racine are eligible to apply for a forgivable loan of up to $15,000 in the new program. The forgivable loans target businesses that will retain one or more jobs and will require that business owners show the negative impacts of COVID-19 on their businesses.
Applications for the forgivable loans must be submitted by Friday, March 27, at 4 p.m. Full program details will be posted by Monday March 23, 2020 at: cityofracine.org/CDV/RFP
“COVID-19 is not only a public health crisis, but an economic one,” stated Alderman Trevor Jung of the 9th District. "In uncertain times, we must come together to support those who are hurting most from the impacts of coronavirus.”
For additional information about applying for the program, contact the Neighborhood Services Division at 262-822-7487 or ben.lehner@cityofracine.org
Other city changes include:
- Property tax payments that were due March 31, 2020 will now be due April 30, 2020.
- Parking meters in front of restaurants and bars providing take-out food orders will be bagged and turned into 15-minute loading zones.
- All other parking meter payments will be halted until at least April 20, 2020. Metered spots will now be free, but limited to 2 hours during regular metered hours.
Get all your Racine County news delivered to your doorstep, online or in your email inbox by subscribing to The Journal Times (it's cheaper than Netflix!)
Salvation Army seeks help
The Salvation Army of Racine’s stock of food and hygiene products is running low due to increased demand amid the COVID-19 crisis.
"We are running out of food and other items people need," said Major Cindy Nicolai in a press release. "Our suppliers are also running out."
Items that the Salvation Army most urgently needs are:
- Canned foods, such as soup, vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken breast and chili
- Boxed items, such as mac and cheese
- Peanut butter and jelly
- Hygiene products (toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer)
Those who can donate to the pantry should stop by The Salvation Army of Racine, 1901 Washington Ave., Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"We will also accept monetary donations so we can shop for the food," Nicolai said.
The Salvation Army of Racine's food pantry is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon for residents in Racine, with a focus on the 53402 and 53403 zip codes.
Looking for fraud
With reports of people trying to exploit their fellow Americans for profit during the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger, of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, has publicly asked for the public's help to report "suspected fraud schemes related to" the novel coronavirus.
“Anyone trying to exploit this national emergency for private gain should know that they will be pursued," Kreuger said in a statement.
To make a report, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.
Examples of schemes include:
- Selling fake cures for COVID-19
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- Malicious websites or apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information in order to gain/lock access to electronic devices until payment is received
- Seeking donations for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing, and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures
For more information, go to justice.gov/coronavirus.