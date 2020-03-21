Most Racine parks to remain open; Johnson Park open for golf

The Racine Zoo will be closed through at least March 27.

Racine sets up fund for small businesses

The City of Racine has created a Small Business Emergency Fund to help small Racine businesses stay afloat, funded with $250,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 2020 Micro Fund program.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. They are also feeling the brunt of the economic downturn caused by this public health crisis. In this time of great uncertainty, our goal is to help small businesses stay open and keep people employed so that they can continue to provide for their families,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement.

According to a press statement released on Friday, small businesses with up to 10 employees in the City of Racine are eligible to apply for a forgivable loan of up to $15,000 in the new program. The forgivable loans target businesses that will retain one or more jobs and will require that business owners show the negative impacts of COVID-19 on their businesses.

Applications for the forgivable loans must be submitted by Friday, March 27, at 4 p.m. Full program details will be posted by Monday March 23, 2020 at: cityofracine.org/CDV/RFP