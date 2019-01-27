RACINE COUNTY – The county could be hit with about 9- 11 inches of snow Sunday night through Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast as of 2 p.m. Sunday.
Because of the snowstorm, Racine Unified schools will be closed Monday. This includes the administrative service campus and all after-school activities.
Also closed Monday are schools in the Burlington Area School District, Union Grove Elementary and High schools, Waterford Area Schools, Racine Lutheran High School and St. John's Lutheran School of Racine.
Local program closures for Monday include the Racine-Kenosha Community Action Agency and the Racine County Older Adult Nutrition Program.
The heaviest snow will be between midnight and 6 a.m.
After that, flurries are expected throughout the week and temperatures are going to drop.
It’s possible the area could experience a windchill of negative 40 to negative 50 Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The area could experience a windchill of negative 40 on Thursday. It will heat up to a negative 15 windchill by Friday, according to the early forecast.
Among other announced closings are: Burlington Area School District; Catholic Central High School; Kansasville Grade School; St. Charles School of Burlington; Racine Lutheran High School and its scheduled open house; Siena Catholic Schools of Racine; St. Edwards Child Development Center;
Concordia Lutheran Elementary School; St. John's Lutheran School of Burlington; Trinity Lutheran School; St. Mary's Catholic School; The Prairie School; HOPE Christian School;
Union Grove elementary and high schools; Union Grove Baptist Church & Christian School; Yorkville J2 School District; Waterford Graded School District; Prince of Peace Lutheran Day Care and Preschool; Serendipity Children's Center; Washington-Caldwell School District; Muskego-Norway School District;
Racine Older Nutrition Program; Love Inc.; United Way of Racine County; and Racine-Kenosha Community Action Agency; Masters of Movement; and YWCA Southeast Wisconsin - Racine.
Limited parking
In preparation for the snow, the City of Racine declared a snow emergency from midnight through noon on Monday. There will be no parking on the arterial streets and parking allowed ONLY on the EVEN side of all local streets starting at midnight until noon Monday.
The City of Burlington and Village of Sturtevant have also declared snow emergencies. Sturtevant's emergency runs from midnight to 3 p.m. Monday. For the City of Burlington, the snow emergency is in effect from 10 p.m. until further notice.
Declaration of emergency
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave issued a declaration of emergency due to extreme weather conditions forecast for Racine County.
Strong wind gusts are predicted, which could cause significant blowing, drifting and low visibility conditions. These conditions will significantly impact area roadways and non-essential travel during this heavy snow event is discouraged.
The release says, “If you must travel, please allow extra time to do so and have emergency items within your vehicle such as winter clothing, hats, gloves, blankets, hand warmers, a shovel, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, and other necessary items. Should your vehicle become stuck or disabled, these items will be valuable until help arrives.”
If conducting activities which require you to be outside, be aware of the risks associated, know the warning signs, and dress for the dangerous elements that are predicted. Also, please be mindful of at-risk friends, family, and neighbors and check on them to ensure they are not unnecessarily exposed to these dangerous conditions.
Also, be mindful of snow plows, law enforcement vehicles, and other emergency vehicles during this declaration of emergency. Please slow down, move over if able, and be alert to their activities.
