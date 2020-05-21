Most Kohl's department stores in Wisconsin now open; Mount Pleasant location won't open until Tuesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MOUNT PLEASANT — Menomonee Falls-based Kohl's announced Thursday that 34 of its 41 Wisconsin department stores have reopened. But one of the seven yet to reopen is the store at 5500 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant.

The other six stores that have not opened yet are in Madison, Janesville, Appleton and in Darboy in the Fox Cities area of Outagamie County.

Drive-up services are still available at all stores, "offering customers the opportunity to order on Kohls.com and pick up items at their local store for free — without having to leave their car," Jacquelyn Judkins, a corporate public relations manager for Kohl's, said in an email Thursday.

Every Kohl's store in the U.S. closed on March 19. They started reopening regionally on May 4.

New safety measures include reduced hours, dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals, additional cleaning of carts, hand sanitizer at registers and fitting rooms being closed.

