RACINE COUNTY — Thanksgiving Night seems to be the new Black Friday.

A poll conducted by BestBlackFriday.com found that 72% of Americans think that retail stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving. But that poll still leaves 28% of Americans who want the stores to be open on the holiday.

Racine was no exception: Deal hunters were out en masse on Thursday night.

Why shop on a holiday?

Many shoppers had completed their Turkey Day festivities and family gatherings in the morning or early afternoon. That left time for shopping — or time to just witness the frenzy.

After Regency Mall opened at 6 p.m. Thursday, lines of about 20 people each formed outside of the Gamestop and Victoria's Secret locations, the most highly trafficked mall stores out of the gate.

“We cleaned up (after the Thanksgiving meal) and were, like: Now what do we do?” said Megan Johnson, standing inside a still relatively quiet Regency Mall on Thursday night with her boyfriend. “We just wanted to see how crazy it would get.”

It was a similar story for Audrey Nielsen, who snagged a low-price TV from a busy Target store, 5300 Durand Ave., which opened at 5 p.m. Thursday.

When asked if she would have skipped out on family gatherings to go shopping, Nielsen replied: “Absolutely not.”

Unsurprisingly, Mount Pleasant’s Walmart Supercenter saw the biggest crowd. At times Thursday night there seemed to be zero parking spots available, with vehicles spilling over into nearby parking lots and streets.

Walmart’s Black Friday deals didn’t activate until 6 p.m., but a line was forming for about two hours before that to get the “best deal”: TV sets with the streaming device Roku, some of them for cheaper than $100.

Debbie Gregory of Racine showed up at Walmart at 4:30 p.m. to get in line for a $98 TV. By 7 p.m., when she was finally getting out of the store — after picking up a few other odds and ends on her way out of the store — she admitted the crowd had gotten “a little crazy.”

Peaceful, but busy

Despite the massive crowds, there were no reports of trouble. Stores were crowded. But the overarching mentality was focused on shopping, not fighting one another.

“Racine doesn’t have too much of that,” said Precious Williams, who purchased a few video games from GameStop at Regency Point before going to Regency Mall. She complimented the work of the Racine, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant police departments for their calming presence at shopping hubs.

Menards, 3101 S. Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, was one of only a few major chains with local locations that wasn’t open at all on Thanksgiving.

“We’re a family business. That’s family time,” Andrew Roberts, an assistant manager at the Mount Pleasant Menards, told The Journal Times earlier this week.

Other stores that remained closed on Thanksgiving included bulk retailers Costco and Sam's Club (neither of which have locations in Racine County) as well as other hardware sellers Home Depot and Lowe's. Dick’s Sporting Goods and Barnes & Noble were dark Thursday night.

Regardless, all of six of those chains were open for business, armed with sales and ready for coupon-carrying customers, on Friday.

REI, short for Recreational Equipment Inc., is one of very few nationwide stores that doesn’t bother opening at all on Black Friday. The decision has been making headlines since 2015 for missing out on potential shoppers, instead making a call for customers to live more energy-efficient lives. But REI’s closure doesn’t affect Racine County; the nearest REI locations are in Brookfield and Vernon Hills, Illinois.

The trend of having staggered openings — with some stores unlocking their doors on Thanksgiving while others wait for the following morning — seems to have led to a reduction in shopping violence and people getting trampled.

The rise of other shopping holidays — particularly in the forms of Cyber Monday, which debuted in 2005, and Small Business Saturday, which was literally invented (and trademarked) by American Express in 2010 — also helped shrink crowds at brick-and-mortar stores during the year’s busiest shopping weekend.

“For the most part, it’s pretty cool right now,” Williams said just after Regency Mall opened its doors.

Black Friday backlash

Movements to push back against the sometimes-rabid shopping pastime have intermittently gained traction, but not always been successful in the long term.

After 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot by a police officer in August 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, one prong of the widespread protests that followed included a call to #BoycottBlackFriday. But that attempted anti-consumerism revolution had kind of sputtered online after 2017, even though the hashtag lives on.

A Boycott Black Friday page on Facebook with more than 4,300 page likes made only one post in 2019 (as of Thursday night) and two posts in 2018.

And the official website for “Buy Nothing Day” — a proposed alternative to Black Friday that encourages people to, as the name suggests, not buy anything — hasn’t been updated at all in 2019.

Still, Black Friday sales have dipped in recent years. 2018 had fewer shoppers nationwide than 2017, and 2017 had fewer shoppers than 2016. This year’s numbers are still being counted.

