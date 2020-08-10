Mortle Trucking relocating to Raymond from Muskego; building going up along I-94

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — Drivers on Interstate 94 might notice a new building under construction in the Raymond-Caledonia area.

A gray building has emerged next to Southport Commercial HVAC, Plumbing, & Fire along 27th Street in the Village of Raymond, just before the Highway G exit on I-94.

Jim Mortle, owner and CEO of Mortle Trucking, said his business is moving to that spot at 1331 S. 27th St. to allow for repairs and storage for trucks, salt and other de-icing material.

Mortle Trucking has been in operation for 30 years and is currently located in Muskego in Waukesha County.

Ground was broken for the 17,500-square-foot building in early June and is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 1.

Mortle Trucking owns 20 smaller trucks, which will be stored inside the building, and 10 larger trucks which will be stored outside.

The building will have a 3,000-ton capacity for salt storage, Mortle said.

Employees will continue to remove snow for various businesses including machine shops, senior living communities, medical buildings and restaurants. Half of the Mortle’s revenue comes from snow removal. Besides snow removal, the business utilizes dump trucks to haul gravel for new building sites and roads.