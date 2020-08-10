Mortle Trucking relocating to Raymond from Muskego; building going up along I-94

RAYMOND — Drivers on Interstate 94 might notice a new building under construction in the Raymond-Caledonia area.
A gray building has emerged next to Southport Commercial HVAC, Plumbing, & Fire along 27th Street in the Village of Raymond, just before the Highway G exit on I-94.
Jim Mortle, owner and CEO of Mortle Trucking, said his business is moving to that spot at 1331 S. 27th St. to allow for repairs and storage for trucks, salt and other de-icing material.
Mortle Trucking has been in operation for 30 years and is currently located in Muskego in Waukesha County.
Ground was broken for the 17,500-square-foot building in early June and is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 1.
Mortle Trucking owns 20 smaller trucks, which will be stored inside the building, and 10 larger trucks which will be stored outside.
The building will have a 3,000-ton capacity for salt storage, Mortle said.
Employees will continue to remove snow for various businesses including machine shops, senior living communities, medical buildings and restaurants. Half of the Mortle’s revenue comes from snow removal. Besides snow removal, the business utilizes dump trucks to haul gravel for new building sites and roads.
The new location will serve the staff and customers better, he said. Most of Mortle Trucking staff comes from Racine and Kenosha counties. Currently, the trucking company employs 18 people, but in the winter the roster grows to about 35 or 40.
The new location will allow a shorter commute to work for drivers, Mortle said. His 95 customers come from Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Milwaukee and Washington, counties.
In addition, the new location right along the freeway will give the business good exposure, he said. Mortle drivers have easy access to the freeway for driving to a customer as well.
“(Raymond) seems to be more centrally located for us,” Mortle said.
With all the expansion and construction in Racine and Kenosha counties, Mortle said he would love for his business to be a part of those efforts.
Mortle is very excited for the new facility. “We really never had all our trucks and equipment over one roof,” he said. “It’s going to be a much, much more efficient location.”
