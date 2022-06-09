 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moroccan in the Midwest: Bringing culture and flavor to Waterford

WATERFORD — Little Samir was hungry.

One of the many traditional dishes from Cafe 36.

Skewered meats over rice with vegetables are among the many traditional dishes offered at Cafe 36.

With his mom gone shopping, the then-6-year-old walked into the family’s kitchen in northern Morocco and brought some water to boil, adding beans, chopped tomatoes and other vegetables to the pot.

Before he knew it, and before his mom returned home, Samir “Sam” Hachemi had made a (slightly burnt) soup.

With his mother’s help, the family had his soup for dinner.

It was the start of a passion for this native Moroccan who has lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years. He now owns Cafe 36 with his wife JoElle Mason, bringing the food of his home country and beyond to Waterford.

Samir and JoElle

Samir Hachemi, right, now runs Cafe 36 with his wife JoElle Mason, bringing the food of his home country and beyond to Waterford.
Cafe 36

Cafe 36, 920 E. Main Street Suite 200, is one of the only businesses in Racine County that serves Moroccan food.

Cafe 36, 920 E. Main Street, Suite 200, is one of the only businesses in Racine County to serve Moroccan food.

Morocco, located in northwest Africa immediately south of Spain, has a culture of cuisine that borrows from many different cultures such as Mediterranean, central European and Spanish influences.

Hachemi wanted to bring that type of flavor to Wisconsin, but still offer traditional menu options the community is accustomed to. The menu at Cafe 36 takes influences from Turkish, Greek, Mediterranean and American cuisine. You can get a fish fry, an order of Moroccan shakshuka, American eggs benedict or Greek gyros.

Eggs benedict from Cafe 36

Eggs benedict from Cafe 36.
A gyro from Cafe 36

A gyro from Cafe 36.

“I love everybody. That’s all I’m going to say. I’m not going to say ‘I am from Morocco. I am only going to cook Moroccan,’” Hachemi said. “I am here to make food for all the different people, because that is what it’s all about. If you go to a Greek restaurant you won’t find shawarma, and if you go to a shawarma house you won’t find Greek food.

“That’s why I want to give everybody different options for different cultures. Because Moroccan food is based on different cultures.”

Hachemi left Morocco at 18 years old, spending time in London and Paris, learning about different cuisines and cultures as he worked in different restaurants.

Hachemi first came to Wisconsin in 1988 and worked at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee as a banquet chef before opening a deli for himself in 1991. He closed the deli a few years later, allowing more time to be with his family and pursue other ventures.

In 2009, Hachemi opened Sam’s Diner, 28432 N. Lake Drive, before closing and opening Cafe 36 a decade later.

One of the many traditional dishes from Cafe 36.

Skewered meats over rice with vegetables are among the many traditional dishes offered at Cafe 36.
One of the many traditional dishes from Cafe 36

One of the many traditional dishes from Cafe 36.

Hachemi and Mason cook all the meat and prepare all the food in the restaurant. They want to ensure the quality is the best that it can be; Hachemi feels like the quality he wants to serve can only come from themselves.

“We consider ourselves very picky eaters,” Mason said. “So, it makes sense that we would be picky cooks as well.”

Cafe 36 has a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu currently, but Hachemi wants to focus more on his breakfast and lunch menu in the future.

JoElle Painting

JoElle Mason painted much of the artwork in Cafe 36, including this painting of her and Samir's daughter. 
Moroccan Breakfast

Hachemi’s specialty is “Moroccan Breakfast,” a dish including two eggs, an order of potatoes and kefta, balls of minced meat grilled with roasted tomatoes and onion.

A patron of Cafe 36 can still find themselves the traditional egg dishes and skillets, but for those who want to change it up are welcome to try variety of options like shakshuka, a Maghrebi dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion and garlic. Or, there’s Hachemi’s specialty: “Moroccan Breakfast,” a dish including two eggs, an order of potatoes and kefta — balls of minced meat grilled with roasted tomatoes and onion.

“Moroccan food is freshness, No. 1, and taste, No. 2. It has to be flavor-forward, a flavor that will stay in your mouth after you’re done eating for a long time. That is Moroccan food,” Hachemi said. “You’ll want more. How we spice it and how we cook it really makes the difference. So far, every Moroccan meal I have served somebody has gotten crazy praise and people like it. I’ve served thousands and have never gotten a complaint from anybody. They love the flavor and the whole deal.”

Cafe 36

Location: 920 E. Main St., Suite 200, Waterford

Phone: 262-534-3636

Hours:

  • 8-3 p.m., Monday-Wednesday
  • 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday-Saturday
  • 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday

Just two years ago

One of Samir Hachemi’s earliest memories after opening Cafe 36 was when they had to close down on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, by order of Gov. Tony Evers amid the rise of the still-young COVID-19 pandemic.

“I got a call from the government telling me ‘Shut it all down.’ But i was like ‘I have 100 hungry people in here. I can’t just send them all away.’ So I fed everybody; I made sure everybody got their corned beef,” Hachemi said.

