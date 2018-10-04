RACINE — A house fire early Thursday morning caused an estimated $110,000 in smoke damage, the Racine Fire Department estimated.
The department reported that the call came in shortly after 2 a.m. for a house fire at 449 South St. One man who was home at the time, was alerted by a smoke detector and escaped the home safely.
The fire was limited to the laundry room and kitchen and quickly extinguished, but the home sustained extensive smoke damage, the department reported.
The tenants made arrangements to stay with family, and the house was turned over to the landlord following firefighting operations.
The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Thursday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.