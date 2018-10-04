Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — A house fire early Thursday morning caused an estimated $110,000 in smoke damage, the Racine Fire Department estimated.

The department reported that the call came in shortly after 2 a.m. for a house fire at 449 South St. One man who was home at the time, was alerted by a smoke detector and escaped the home safely.

The fire was limited to the laundry room and kitchen and quickly extinguished, but the home sustained extensive smoke damage, the department reported.

The tenants made arrangements to stay with family, and the house was turned over to the landlord following firefighting operations.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Thursday morning.

