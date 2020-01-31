More voucher schools registered in state for 2020-21, but two fewer in Racine

RACINE — More schools are registered to participate in the statewide student voucher program next year, but there are two fewer schools signed up for the Racine program.
For the 2020-21 school year, 25 private nonsectarian or religious school are registered with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to accept students through the local voucher program, called the Racine Parental Choice Program. Student participation in the RPCP increased this school year by more than 400.
There were 27 schools registered for the RPCP this year, according to DPI. Bethany Lutheran School in Kenosha and Saint Thomas More High School in Milwaukee are dropping from the program next school year.
Schools can begin accepting applications for 2020-21 beginning today. Schools can accept applications from Feb. 1 – Feb. 20; March 1 – March 20; April 1 – April 20; May 1 – May 20; June 1 – June 22; July 1 – July 20; Aug. 1 – Aug. 20 and Sept. 1 – Sept. 14.
Some schools accept applications for only a portion of those time periods. To view the list of schools registered to participate in the RPCP for the coming school year and their open application periods go online to dpi.wi.gov.
Across the state
For the coming school year, 134 institutions registered to accept students through the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program and 268 schools registered to be a part of the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program.
The WPCP is for schools across the state that are not located in the Racine Unified or Milwaukee Public Schools districts. There are 26 new schools registered to participate in that program in the coming year.
The voucher programs allow students to attend private or parochial schools with their tuition paid by a taxpayer-funded voucher. Advocates for public and private schools disagree on what this means for public schools and taxpayers. Public schools say the program takes funds from their budgets, while voucher schools argue that the money simply follows the student.
The per-student voucher payments to private schools for 2020-21 are estimated at $8,300 for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, and $8,946 for students in ninth through 12th grades.
Racine Unified receives about $10,000 per student in state aid and local taxes.
Requirements and eligibility
Only students living in the Racine Unified School District and whose families meet certain income requirements when initially applying are eligible to participate in the RPCP.
To qualify for vouchers, new students must come from a family with an income equal to or less than 300% of the federal poverty level. This would be $77,250 for a family of four or $84,250 if the child’s parents or guardians are married.
Generally, students new to the program must be applying for 4 or 5-year-old kindergarten, first or ninth grades.
Otherwise in the prior year the student must have:
• Attended a public school in Wisconsin
• Attended school in another state
• Not been enrolled in school
• Participated in the choice program
• Been on a choice waiting list
Parents who wish to apply for the RPCP this fall can fill out an application online at dpi.wi.gov/choice. Students must reapply for a voucher every year, however students continuing in the program do not have to meet the income restrictions.