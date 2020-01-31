More voucher schools registered in state for 2020-21, but two fewer in Racine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Requirements and eligibility

Only students living in the Racine Unified School District and whose families meet certain income requirements when initially applying are eligible to participate in the RPCP.

To qualify for vouchers, new students must come from a family with an income equal to or less than 300% of the federal poverty level. This would be $77,250 for a family of four or $84,250 if the child’s parents or guardians are married.

Generally, students new to the program must be applying for 4 or 5-year-old kindergarten, first or ninth grades.

Otherwise in the prior year the student must have:

• Attended a public school in Wisconsin

• Attended school in another state

• Not been enrolled in school

• Participated in the choice program

• Been on a choice waiting list

Parents who wish to apply for the RPCP this fall can fill out an application online at dpi.wi.gov/choice. Students must reapply for a voucher every year, however students continuing in the program do not have to meet the income restrictions.

