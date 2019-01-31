Try 1 month for 99¢
RACINE — Nearly 1,100 Racine County residents were without power Thursday morning, as We Energies worked to repair a down power line.

The outages were first reported at around 4 a.m. Thursday, We Energies representative Alison Trouy said.

The affected area was bordered by Webster Street to the north, Concord Drive to the south, Wheelock Drive to the west and Madison Street to the east. 

The majority of customers' power was restored just after 8 a.m. As of 9 p.m., We Energies reported only a handful of about 10 customers were still without power. 

"We've had a few isolated insolents, but overall, everything has been reliable," Trouy said. "Our system is designed to work in this extremely cold weather."

Kenosha County outages

As temperatures reached their lowest Wednesday, 4,500 Kenosha County residents lost power. 

We Energies reported that 3,000 customers in Pleasant Prairie and 1,500 customers in Somers were without power Wednesday morning.

We Energies reported that the Somers outage began at around 6:20 a.m. Power was restored a little before 9 a.m.

There was no information regarding how long power was out in Pleasant Prairie, but We Energies said power was restored within a few hours. 

