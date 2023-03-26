RACINE — Not all high school instruction takes place in a standard classroom, with standard desks and standard textbooks.

Students who choose to participate in High School Academy classes take more of a hands-on approach.

For those interested in welding, those classes take place at Gateway Technical College.

So far this year, three dual credit high school students have completed their Advanced Welding diploma training, and an additional 38 completed the welding/maintenance and fabrication technical diploma.

The dual credit program offers several benefits for the participating students.

Dollars saved: Through dual credit, students earn college credit worth hundreds or thousands of dollars for free. That means that when they graduate high school, they have less tuition costs to complete their degree.

Career exploration: Dual credit gives students a more in-depth look at possible career paths, as well as hands-on learning opportunities. They can explore careers cost-free and choose whether they like that career and want to continue or pursue something else. Either way, it allows them to make an informed decision.

Quick career entry: By earning college credit in high school, students jumpstart their education, allowing them to graduate faster and enter their career quicker.

Earlier this month, the college welcomed a group of adults to the Racine campus for a first-hand look at the welding facility and some hands-on instruction — from the students.

Among that group were Ritu Raju, Gateway president and CEO; Stephanie Sklba, Gateway vice president, Community and Government Relations; Stacy Riley, Gateway vice president, Student Services and Enrollment Management; Travis Wetzel, Union Grove High School; Tracey Juga, Racine Lutheran High School; Jeff Tarnowski, St. Catherine’s High School; Al DeBaker, Racine Unified School District; Katie Graf, Gateway director, High School Partnerships; and Melissa Earnest, Gateway dual credit specialist.

More information To learn more about GTC’s welding programs for students and adults, visit gtc.edu/programs/technical-diplomas/welding or gtc.edu/programs/technical-diplomas/welding-maintenance-fabrication.

‘The best part of high school’

The adults were paired with students for a brief introduction to basic welding.

And while some of the results of that initial foray might have fallen short of perfection, it wasn’t for a lack of knowledge, skill or patience by the student instructors — whose passion for the program and professionalism were on full display.

“I’ve helped a few students in this class — I have a nickname called ‘the coach,’” said Jadyn Hohnke, a junior at Union Grove High School. “I really like helping others — seeing someone go from one point, then a little bit of help from me, go to this point where they’re proud of their work.”

Hohnke said she fell in love with welding during her sophomore year when she took a welding fundamentals and fabrication class.

“I think this is the best part of high school for me,” she said. “It’s not a normal high school path, but this is the path I wanted to go down.”

Dakotah Leick, a junior at Lakeview Technology Academy in Pleasant Prairie, echoed those sentiments.

“I feel like this program has prepared me for my real career and experience in the real world when I’m older more than anything else that my school has,” he said. “I have used what I learned here also to start a job already and I can progress in the industry with things I’m learning here. I feel like I enjoy school a lot more doing stuff here rather than my normal school.”

Both use the term “awesome” to describe the program, and both cited their instructors as one of the reasons.

“Kyle, he is an awesome instructor,” Hohnke said. “If you have a question, he will go into detail on what your question is. If you need a demonstration, he will set up a demonstration, he will show you until you get it.”

Leick agreed.

“We all learn at our own paces and Kyle is very good at explaining it to us all in our own way,” he said.

Kyle is Kyle Worzala, who has been a welding instructor since 2016.

“I like working with people and I like seeing other people succeed, especially with something that I have a passion for, which is welding,” he said. “I see what it did for me in my life, how I learned at a young age and I continued on with it and I want other people to have that opportunity as well — to create, build something.”

But it’s not just about learning how to join pieces of metal together.

“The students here, they learn a lot more than just how to weld,” Worzala said. “The learn how to conduct themselves as young adults. They go from being just a high school kid, to now, ‘Hey, I’m taking college classes; I have something set up for the future, I don’t have to worry about what am I going to do when I graduate’ … They’re ready to hit the ground running.

“It’s just a lot of leadership, too, that they learn, a lot of maturity.”

And they’re allowed to learn those lessons at their own pace.

“It’s an individualized sport — very much so,” said Ben McFarland, welding instructor and division chair for welding, HVAC, Building Trades. “They are completely in control of the quality of weld. The teacher doesn’t do it, instructor’s not doing it, not another student that’s doing it for them — they are in control of it.

“You have to set the machines up, you have to make sure the parameters are all set right, the metal is prepared correctly, everything is laid out correctly, and you are the one doing the weld.”

It’s an atmosphere, McFarland said, that provides the students with an opportunity to express themselves.

“It can be a team environment, if you’re building something big, but when it comes to the actual weld, it’s all on you,” he said.

And it’s an atmosphere that suits Leick just fine.

“It’s real laid back and we all get along,” he said, “but we do our own thing.”

But there is plenty of support to bolster all that individuality.

“Once you start here you can build a community,” Hohnke said.

And that reaches beyond the classroom to events such as women in manufacturing programs and even exposing welding to the next generation.

“I got to help a bunch of ladies learn how to MIG (Metal Inert Gas) weld the T-joints that we did today,” Hohnke said. “There was this science art fair at Bristol Elementary School and we got to show off what we do here and we got to introduce people to the courses that they would be taking here if they were interested.”

Learning and helping

Sharing what they have learned and helping others is likely something the students picked up from their instructors.

McFarland, whose professional background is in aviation, said making the move from industry to education was “an opportunity to show what I had learned.”

“I wasn’t a really good student in high school, and I was a hands-on learner and I felt as though (teaching) was a way for me to reach out to the people that were much like me going through school,” he said. “I understand when a student comes to me and they say, ‘Hey, I don’t like doing tests.’ I get that, I understand that.”

In addition to understanding, the instructors also are committed to their students.

“We’re just very engaging with our students,” Worzala said. “We look at them as if they are the future. We want them to be successful.”

That includes providing some life lessons that might fall into the category of tough love — or as Worzala calls it, “the three ups.”

“It’s called show up, shut up and keep up. If you can do that, no matter where you go, you will be OK,” he said.

Worzla encourages his student to show up to class, and to show up on time.

And he said shutting up doesn’t mean not asking questions, it means focusing on your work.

Keep up is simply setting short-term goals so that you can reach your long-term goals.

“If you can do that in the real world at any job, they’re going to love you,” he said, “because that’s the hardest thing right now.”

And because he cares so much about the students’ futures, he’s not inclined to lower the bar.

“I hold them to that standard, because otherwise I’d be doing them a disservice,” he said. “If I did not teach them how to be career ready, I wouldn’t be doing them a service whatsoever.”

In photos and video: Making a cowbell in Caledonia Watch now: How Ulisis Santiago makes a cowbell from start to finish Sanding the steel Bending steel Welding steel Grinding the cowbell Shining the cowbell Ulisis Santiago places cowbell on table Ulisis Santiago with cowbell Pointing out the products Pandereta drums