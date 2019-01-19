RACINE COUNTY — Forecasters predicted a sizeable snowstorm Friday into Saturday, and Mother Nature delivered.
According to the National Weather Service station at Sullivan, totals in Racine County ranged from 6 inches to 10.5 inches after the majority of the snow stopped falling Saturday afternoon.
In anticipation of the storm, the City of Racine, Village of Sturtevant and City of Burlington declared snow emergencies. Sturtevant's snow emergency stretched until 10 p.m. Saturday, while the City of Burlington's ended around 3 p.m.
The highest total reported — 10.5 inches — was reported in North Racine and the Franksville area, according to meteorologist Aidan Kuroski. Throughout the city, totals ranging from 6.9 to 7.5 inches were reported.
Reports ranged between 6 and 7.8 inches of snow accumulation near Elmwood Park and North Bay.
More accumulation was expected along the Lake Michigan shoreline Saturday night into Sunday morning, as lake effect snow was expected to add an additional 1 to 3 inches.
In Sturtevant, the NWS reported snow totals of about 7 inches throughout the village.
West of Interstate 94, Kuroski said, between 8 and 8.9 inches of snow accumulation was reported in Burlington.
In Rochester, 7 inches of snow were reported, with 6 inches reported in Wind Lake.
Crashes
Between 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported one injury accident, nine property-damage crashes and 10 vehicles in the ditch — about 20 snow-related incidents inside of 20 hours.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that this was a “very mild” use of resources as compared to past snowstorms or other severe weather in Racine County.
"I attribute this to motorists being much more aware of their driving habits during inclement weather and limiting travels, removing distractions, driving slower and allowing themselves distance and time to stop, thereby greatly reducing the odds of an accident," Schmaling said.
Mount Pleasant Police reported that during third shift and until Saturday morning, officers responded to 15 vehicles in ditches or struck vehicle calls, among other calls for service.
"Assisting motorists and dealing with the winter storm conditions were the most prevalent type of call Friday night," said Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Relich.
Racine Police reported just one crash before 9 a.m., as many stayed off the roads.
In Caledonia, no major incidents related to the snow were reported.
