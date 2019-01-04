RACINE — About 250 bricks fell off the second-floor wall of a vacant building and onto a West Racine sidewalk Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
The building — 1600 Grove Ave., located at the intersection of Grove Avenue and 16th Street — was constructed in 1921, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds. It is a six-unit apartment building that recently came under new ownership.
Racine Fire Department Battalion Chief Willie Hargrove said it is still unknown what caused the bricks to fall. He added that the Racine Building Department is looking into the situation and will be inspecting the integrity of the building.
The bricks fell at around 3 p.m. Friday, seemingly without warning. They fell from the very top of the north side of the building and landed on the sidewalk along 16th Street and onto the street. No vehicles were reported damaged/
The bricks left behind a large gap, approximately 5 feet tall and 15 feet wide, with wooden planks exposed underneath. Several of the remaining bricks appear to be peeling off, no longer resting directly against the wall.
Tammy Krawczyk was painting inside the building when the bricks fell. She said the walls are so well soundproofed that she didn’t hear realize anything had happened until she saw emergency vehicles parked along 16th Street.
“I came outside and the building I’m working in fell down,” Krawczyk said with a laugh, adding that she was lucky she hadn’t been outside when the bricks fell. “I didn’t even know it was happening.”
Krawcyzk said the building had recently come under new ownership, and she had been hired to help remodel it.
The City of Racine Assessor’s website shows that the building is owned by Transitional Living Services, a nonprofit based in Milwaukee. However, John Crimmings of First Weber Realtors said that the building was sold by TLS last year to “an LLC (limited liability company) out of California, a couple investors.”
The Racine County Register of Deeds does not have record of any sale occurring since TLS bought it in 2005 for $192,000.
The city Fire Department, Police Department and Public Works Department responded to the scene. Crews swept up rubble and hanging caution tape to keep the area clear in case any more debris falls.
A one-time grocery
The words “EDWIN C. ANDERSON MODEL LAUNDRY CO." can still be seen on the north side of the building, near where the bricks fell from, although the paint has mostly faded with time.
The Journal Times archives show that a man named Ed Anderson operated a grocery store, “Star Store No. 8,” out of the building from 1921 until 1927, when it came under new ownership and became known as Hegeman Grocery. By 1939, it was known as Oak Park Food Shop.
The archives don’t have any record of the building being used for anything other than apartments since the end of the 1940s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.