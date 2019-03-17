RACINE— For the fifth-grade coed basketball team at Julian Thomas Elementary School, it was never just about basketball.
Coach Dennis Roushia preaches good behavior above else. If a student-athlete receives an office disciplinary referral, they have to sit out one game.
“They all want to test you, they’re kids,” Roushia said. “They want to see if you’re serious.”
Roushia and assistant coach Clarence Williams were serious. One student paid the price and had to sit out one game.
“But my favorite part was, on the bench, he was coaching his teammates,” Roushia said. “He wasn’t just sitting there pouting. He was encouraging his teammates and we’ve seen a whole new kid after that.”
This is the third season Roushia has coached a coed team, but the first time his team has won the championship of the Racine Unified School District elementary basketball league, which it did on March 9.
“They bought into what we were trying to teach them from day one,” Roushia said. “Eight out of the 12 kids have never played basketball before.”
There are eight boys and four girls on the Julian Thomas team, which could make for interesting situations as the student-athletes learn to work with each other.
Before practice, the coaches would give the students 20 minutes to work on their homework.
“That’s more important than basketball practice,” Roushia said. “We had a couple kids sitting down in groups working on their homework. It was pretty cool to see.”
Family atmosphere
Throughout the season, Roushia said, other students in the school knew about the office disciplinary referral rule; some students tried to agitate some of the players on the team to possibly get them suspended for a game.
“It’s a tough goal to meet; they have to ignore a lot of people,” Roushia said.
Roushia said there was a “family” atmosphere with this team.
“The boys after practice would always want to spend extra time working with the girls to improve their game because this team really bought into ‘the family,’ ” Roushia said. “And I’ve never had that before.”
The girls would also help the boys.
“The girls took some of the leadership roles,” Roushia said. “This group of girls that I had were very vocal.”
Directing Principal Janet Clovin said it is an “awesome experience” for boys and girls to learn the game of basketball together.
“There’s a high regard and a high respect that the team has for both coaches,” Clovin said, adding she appreciate the lessons the coaches were teaching the players. “There’s more to life than basketball.”
Clovin also saw how the student-athletes took care of each other.
“They are protective of each other,” Clovin said. “And when I say protective, (they are) protective of ‘We’re a team, we’re not going to let anyone talk about the other person’s athletic ability or academic ability.’ ”
Championship game
Leading up to the championship game, Julian Thomas was 8-0.
Roushia has a personal rule of having a girl on the court at all times; the championship game was no exception.
Roushia said the team was undefeated for a reason “and we’re going to stick to that plan.”
When the game-ending horn blared and the team was victorious, it was an emotional moment for everyone involved.
“I had to fight back tears,” Roushia said. “All of their emotions let loose, they were crying, they were hugging each other.”
Siera Barber, whose son Keshawn Barber is on the team, said she was a bit emotional.
“Seeing the kids crying (for joy) was so heartwarming, I even shed a tear,” Barber said.
Barber said it was fun for the parents to watch their children learn and grow together.
“This was a wonderful experience,” Barber said. “I love everything about this season from the other parents on the team to the coach to the school … everybody was so caring.”
Throughout the season, Roushia said, the team came together and cared for each other.
“It was more than basketball and that’s what they enjoyed,” Roushia said. “They enjoyed that family atmosphere.”
