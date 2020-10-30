More than a year after name change approved, Kipikawi Causeway signs are finally up

RACINE — More than a year after the Racine City Council approved the name change, signage for Kipikawi Causeway is finally up.
Last October, the City Council approved changing the name of a portion of Christopher Columbus Causeway to Kipikawi Causeway to honor the heritage of indigenous peoples in Racine and to no longer honor the legacy of Columbus.
While Columbus was highly regarded in past history books, a more holistic approach has been taken in recent years, bringing to light actions in the so-called “New World” that have been estimated to have led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. He also engaged in the enslavement, rape and kidnapping of Native Americans.
“Imagine being native and growing up in this world where at every turn, there’s a statue or street sign memorializing that person, what does that mean?” Katie Palacios said at ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 24, during which the signs for Christopher Columbus Causeway were replaced with new ones reading Kipikawi Causeway. “We’re changing the language, starting to show our children … that they matter.”
Since the city only controls approximately 400 feet of the causeway — extending east from Fourth Street beyond Lake Avenue — only that section of the road will be renamed.
The County Board has has not acted on a proposed resolution to rename the rest of the causeway under its control, which stretches out to Reefpoint Marina, meaning businesses on the Causeway will keep their current addresses.
How do you pronounce it?
During the Oct. 24 ceremony, Racinians learned the actual pronunciation of Kipikawi.
It’s pronounced “Kipi-kway,” attendees learned from Potawatomi Elder Allen Sparks.
The third “i” becomes an “a” sound and the “a” becomes silent, said Coming Together Racine Co-Chair Rosa Salinas-Hultman.
How it happened
Members of the Potawatomi Nation and Coming Together Racine, the local anti-racism group that pushed for the name change, led the ceremony. That’s part of why the sign replacement took so long: It took some time for Coming Together Racine to connect with and schedule a day for Potawatomi leaders to come down to Racine.
“People of color and especially the people who have been, for example myself or the indigenous people of this land, we have this history of being conquered. And yet when we are in school we learn this song about how Christopher Columbus discovered in America in 1492 and how he is a hero. As I studied history, I learned that these people are not heroes,” said Rosa Salinas-Hultman, Coming Together Racine co-chair, adding that honoring Columbus serves as “a constant reminder of abuse and the killing of children and selling of women.”
Racine is far from the first community to remove honors for men who were considered great but whose history has shown were not purely heroes. Columbus has been at the center of many of those changes, with his name and likeness being removed from public places from Los Angeles and New York City. Several states and dozens of American cities have decided to stop celebrating Columbus Day on the second Monday of October and celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead.
“History needs to be written right. The real history needs to be told,” Salinas-Hultman said. “We need to tell history as it was, not as it is written in the books where we aren’t included in the books or our history is not told.”
An important step
“This is an important step in honoring our First Nations and indigenous people in the City of Racine. Kipikawi means ‘root’ in the native language of the people who called this land home for generations. Racine, the French word for root, derives it’s (sic) name from what the Potawatomi titled this land,” Racine Alderman Trevor Jung said on Facebook after the ceremony. The word “Kipikawi” was chosen for the new street name since the causeway runs near the Root River.
“For far too long, the rich heritage of Native Americans, Indigenous Peoples and Indian country has been looted. We must continue to protect sovereignty, persevere culture and educate our neighbors,” Racine native U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore said in a statement read aloud by a surrogate at Saturday’s ceremony.
The street had been known as the Christopher Columbus Causeway since June 4, 1991.
New Kipikawi Causeway sign
Racine Mayor Cory Mason at Kipikawi Causeway sign name change ceremony
New Kipikawi Causeway sign
