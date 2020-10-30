More than a year after name change approved, Kipikawi Causeway signs are finally up

Since the city only controls approximately 400 feet of the causeway — extending east from Fourth Street beyond Lake Avenue — only that section of the road will be renamed.

The County Board has has not acted on a proposed resolution to rename the rest of the causeway under its control, which stretches out to Reefpoint Marina, meaning businesses on the Causeway will keep their current addresses.

How do you pronounce it?

During the Oct. 24 ceremony, Racinians learned the actual pronunciation of Kipikawi.

It’s pronounced “Kipi-kway,” attendees learned from Potawatomi Elder Allen Sparks.

The third “i” becomes an “a” sound and the “a” becomes silent, said Coming Together Racine Co-Chair Rosa Salinas-Hultman.

How it happened

Members of the Potawatomi Nation and Coming Together Racine, the local anti-racism group that pushed for the name change, led the ceremony. That’s part of why the sign replacement took so long: It took some time for Coming Together Racine to connect with and schedule a day for Potawatomi leaders to come down to Racine.