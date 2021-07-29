 Skip to main content
More than 500 Racine County residents receive COVID-19 care packages
alert top story

More than 500 Racine County residents receive COVID-19 care packages

Summer youth at food distribution

Eighteen local youths participating in the Racine County Summer Youth Jobs initiative were on-site to assemble and distribute care packages Wednesday during the county's COVID-19 care package distribution in the parking lot at The Dish restaurant, 1220 N. Ohio St.

 Submitted photo

RACINE — More than 500 residents of Racine County received a COVID-19 care package Wednesday at The Dish Restaurant parking lot, 1220 N. Ohio St.

In partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Giving to the Nations, Racine County distributed care packages for the third time to support residents during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 hit our community hard, and especially those who are vulnerable were hit pretty hard,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in a news release. “That also means we have a lot of work to do in the community. We hope to do this every year, but we also hope the line gets shorter each time.”

The care packages consisted of food staples and household items such as multipurpose cleaner, laundry detergent, sanitizer wipes and toiletries. Informational resources were also distributed.

COVID-19 care packages

More than 500 residents were given COVID-19 care packages at the distribution event on Wednesday. 

Eighteen local youths from the county’s Summer Youth Jobs initiative were on-site to assemble and distribute care packages.

“Our local youth really stepped up for this event,” Delagrave said. “They worked hard alongside our volunteers to serve our community.”

