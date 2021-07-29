More than 500 Racine County residents receive COVID-19 care packages

RACINE — More than 500 residents of Racine County received a COVID-19 care package Wednesday at The Dish Restaurant parking lot, 1220 N. Ohio St.

In partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Giving to the Nations, Racine County distributed care packages for the third time to support residents during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 hit our community hard, and especially those who are vulnerable were hit pretty hard,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in a news release. “That also means we have a lot of work to do in the community. We hope to do this every year, but we also hope the line gets shorter each time.”

The care packages consisted of food staples and household items such as multipurpose cleaner, laundry detergent, sanitizer wipes and toiletries. Informational resources were also distributed.

Eighteen local youths from the county’s Summer Youth Jobs initiative were on-site to assemble and distribute care packages.