RACINE — More than 500 people were tested for coronavirus in the Festival Hall parking lot on Monday, the Wisconsin National Guard reported.
Free community testing is expected to continue from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day this week through Friday. Anyone who wishes to be tested can walk to the parking lot or drive up in their vehicles; those who wish to take advantage of drive-up testing should enter Pershing Drive by turning right off of Main Street while headed northbound, next to Gateway Technical College.
The Festival Hall site is one of more than 40 ongoing free testing sites in Wisconsin as the state continues trying to ramp up its testing measures to get a better understanding of the spread of COVID-19. No doctor's note is needed to get tested; it's open to everyone.
As of Tuesday, the novel coronavirus has killed 467 Wisconsinites, according to the Department of Health Services.
The site at Festival Hall is the second free community testing site so far in the county. The first ran from May 11-15 at Burlington High School; the first day there saw 353 tests be completed.
There are now 25 National Guard teams throughout the state devoted entirely to COVID-19 testing. Each team is made up of 20-30 citizen soldiers and/or airmen.
According to the National Guard, "After collecting the specimens at each site, Wisconsin National Guard troops send the test kits to a state lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-five days following the test."
Industrial facility testing
Also on Tuesday, the National Guard reported that it was conducting testing "at an industrial facility" in Sturtevant.
The state is investigating approximately 300 facilities (mostly comprised of workplaces and long-term care facilities) nationwide where localized outbreaks of COVID-19 are confirmed or suspected. The specific locations of the outbreaks are not disclosed by DHS, excluding nursing homes.
Thirty of those investigations are in Racine County. Two nursing homes in the county have been subject to investigations so far: Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road in Mount Pleasant, and The Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center, 677 E. State St.
