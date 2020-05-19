× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — More than 500 people were tested for coronavirus in the Festival Hall parking lot on Monday, the Wisconsin National Guard reported.

Free community testing is expected to continue from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day this week through Friday. Anyone who wishes to be tested can walk to the parking lot or drive up in their vehicles; those who wish to take advantage of drive-up testing should enter Pershing Drive by turning right off of Main Street while headed northbound, next to Gateway Technical College.

The Festival Hall site is one of more than 40 ongoing free testing sites in Wisconsin as the state continues trying to ramp up its testing measures to get a better understanding of the spread of COVID-19. No doctor's note is needed to get tested; it's open to everyone.

As of Tuesday, the novel coronavirus has killed 467 Wisconsinites, according to the Department of Health Services.

The site at Festival Hall is the second free community testing site so far in the county. The first ran from May 11-15 at Burlington High School; the first day there saw 353 tests be completed.