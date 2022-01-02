 Skip to main content
More than $5,000 raised through this year's Racine polar plunge, aka Splash and Dash

Splash and Dash 2022
Pushups on the beach on January 1st

Honza Zatka, an exchange student from the Czech Republic living in Milwaukee who came down to Racine for Splash and Dash 2022, does pushups on North Beach as he tries to warm up after running out of Lake Michigan just after noon Saturday. For more Splash and Dash photos, go to JournalTimes.com/gallery.

More than $5,000 was raised Saturday through Racine's polar plunge, aka Splash and Dash, for the Racine County Food Bank, organizer Jason Greenwood said.

The Splash and Dash Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

It's unclear what sparked the worldwide tradition of taking a dip in icy waters on New Year's Day, but what is often cited as the first "Polar Plunge" took place in Boston in 1904.

Predating that by one year is the Coney Island Polar Bear Club, which considers itself "the oldest winter bathing club in the United States."

