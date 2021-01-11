 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 400 COVID-19 tests performed by National Guard in Racine County over two days last week
0 comments
top story

More than 400 COVID-19 tests performed by National Guard in Racine County over two days last week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams continue testing for COVID-19 across the state at a number of regional community-based testing sites.

A site operates at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville, each Wednesday through March 10. More than 150 specimens were gathered there Jan. 6.

A second site operates at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., each Thursday through March 4. There, 250 specimens were collected Jan. 7.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Teams have collected more than 1 million specimens since April 2020 at testing sites to support the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing.

Those seeking a test are urged to register online in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application (DTRA) program, which is also known as COVID Connect. Go to register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US.

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call within three to seven days following the test.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Local News

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Fitzgerald & Tiffany Object to Electoral College Ballots

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News