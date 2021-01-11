More than 400 COVID-19 tests performed by National Guard in Racine County over two days last week

Teams have collected more than 1 million specimens since April 2020 at testing sites to support the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing.
Those seeking a test are urged to register online in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application (DTRA) program, which is also known as COVID Connect. Go to register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US.
After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call within three to seven days following the test.
In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.
Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.
Kyle Rittenhouse was observed drinking inside Pudgy’s Pub, 7800 Washington Ave., the afternoon of his Tuesday arraignment. Mount Pleasant Police confirmed that Rittenhouse did not violate conditions of his $2 million bond.
Kyle Rittenhouse was observed at a Racine County bar the afternoon of his arraignment, with a photo taken at the bar that has been widely shared on social media prompting Mount Pleasant Police to investigate whether he had violated conditions of his bond.
Calling it one of the most heartbreaking scenes and situations he has seen in his career, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley asked for a $2.5 million bond for a 24-year-old man alleged to have killed his father and stepmother with a machete as they tried to prevent him from sexually assaulting a young relative on Wednesday.
