More than 40,000 trees to be planted at Meachem Preserve in celebration of Earth Day
1 comment
Meachem Preserve tree planting

Hart Davis of KCI Technologies teaches WisCorps volunteers how to plant trees at the Mount Pleasant site that is to be Meachem Preserve. 

 Submitted photo

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Meachem Road Restoration Project, which aims to restore 60 acres of wetlands east of Meachem Road and across from Sanders Park, is one step closer to seeing full growth.

About 44,000 trees of more than 20 species are set to be planted in the Mount Pleasant preserve, according to a press release from the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network.

The goal is to have the 60 acres restored to “pre-settlement” conditions. The project is critical to addressing many watershed threats identified in the Pike River Watershed Plan, which include harmful storm water runoff, stream bank erosion, loss of open space/natural habitat and the presence of invasive species.

Site planning for the preserve began in 2019 and restoration work began in 2020. So far, restoration work has included the removal of agricultural drain tiles — which siphon extra water from the soil — removal of invasive species, general clean-up and reseeding.

Once the preservation is completed, the site is set to remain a protected wetland forever thanks to a conservation easement, which is a legal agreement limiting use of the land, according to the press release.

When the preserve is completed, it will be open to the public for outdoor activities such as hiking.

Meachem Preserve from the sky

An aerial photo of tree planting at Meachem Preserve in Mount Pleasant.

Working together

The preserve is a result of various local conservation organizations coming together, including Wisconsin Conservation Corps aiding in the planting and the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin managing the endowment that will support the preservation in the long term.

“The Meachem Road wetland and habitat restoration project is a great project with great local partners and leadership,” said Joe Pfeiffer, vice president of KCI Environmental Technologies and Construction.

Pfeiffer added: “It’s been a lot of fun to see it come together with this recent tree planting over the last few weeks.”

The project is funded by the Wisconsin Wetland Conservation Trust, which funds wetland restoration projects. According to the release, some of these funds include mitigation fees from the Foxconn development “in an effort to restore native wetlands to create a passive, public place for the community to enjoy.”

“It is great to see public-private partnerships like this one working together to advance the environmental needs of our county,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

Delagrave added: “The restored wetlands will leave a legacy for residents and visitors to the Meachem Road site to enjoy for future generations and at no cost to Racine County taxpayers.”

