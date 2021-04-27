More than 40,000 trees to be planted at Meachem Preserve in celebration of Earth Day

When the preserve is completed, it will be open to the public for outdoor activities such as hiking.

Working together

The preserve is a result of various local conservation organizations coming together, including Wisconsin Conservation Corps aiding in the planting and the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin managing the endowment that will support the preservation in the long term.

“The Meachem Road wetland and habitat restoration project is a great project with great local partners and leadership,” said Joe Pfeiffer, vice president of KCI Environmental Technologies and Construction.

Pfeiffer added: “It’s been a lot of fun to see it come together with this recent tree planting over the last few weeks.”

The project is funded by the Wisconsin Wetland Conservation Trust, which funds wetland restoration projects. According to the release, some of these funds include mitigation fees from the Foxconn development “in an effort to restore native wetlands to create a passive, public place for the community to enjoy.”