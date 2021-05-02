 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 300 pounds of prescription medication recovered in Mount Pleasant drug disposal event
0 comments
top story

More than 300 pounds of prescription medication recovered in Mount Pleasant drug disposal event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative event, which occurred April 24 in Mount Pleasant, resulted in the recovery of about 301.8 pounds of prescription medication, village officials announced Saturday.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the police, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration, accepted unused or expired prescription medication.

The purpose of the take-back event was to remove potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from medicine cabinets across the state, as well as preventing them from going into the water supply, a press release from MPPD said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The take-back event also accepted ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications generated by a household. Businesses were not allowed to participate.

Every year cities across the nation hold events to help people discard of unused and old prescription drugs so they don't end up in the garbage or on the street.

According to the release, the overall goal for the Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative is “to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of these medications.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Caledonia may charge homeowners thousands for water/sewer connections they didn't want
Local News

Caledonia may charge homeowners thousands for water/sewer connections they didn't want

  • 4 min to read

Two years ago, Caledonia village leaders said they would re-assess a plan that would charge Four Mile Road residents between $31,625.18 and $156,293.35 for sewer & water connections put in to benefit a business park across the street. The plan was paused, but now it's being considered again. “I’m probably going to end up losing my house, living in my truck,” said one property owner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News