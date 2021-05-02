More than 300 pounds of prescription medication recovered in Mount Pleasant drug disposal event

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative event, which occurred April 24 in Mount Pleasant, resulted in the recovery of about 301.8 pounds of prescription medication, village officials announced Saturday.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the police, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration, accepted unused or expired prescription medication.

The purpose of the take-back event was to remove potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from medicine cabinets across the state, as well as preventing them from going into the water supply, a press release from MPPD said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The take-back event also accepted ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications generated by a household. Businesses were not allowed to participate.

According to the release, the overall goal for the Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative is “to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of these medications.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0