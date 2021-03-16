More than 2,000 RUSD staff members have gotten a COVID shot

Some parents who initially chose to keep their children at home heard that in-person schooling was going well and decided return to face-to-face learning. Some who opted to go back to the building changed their minds and returned to remote learning.

Testing, funding, summer school

Around 70% of Racine Unified high school juniors took the ACT last week; the standardized test that is required to be given in person.

Gallien said that staff are working to get the remainder of students into school buildings for the ACT make up test on March 23.

The district had received many queries about how it planned to use its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funding, provided to states through federal COVID-19 relief bills, Gallien said.

“We have a robust plan for summer school that we’re going to be continuing to flesh out with some very specific tasks around learning recovery and trying to make sure we strategically go after the achievement gap,” Gallien said.