More than 2,000 RUSD staff members have gotten a COVID shot

RACINE — More than 2,000 Racine Unified staffers had received their first COVID-19 vaccination as of Monday and more than 600 had gotten their second dose.
Unified employs about 3,000 people; about 1,600 of them are teachers.
The last group of students in the district’s phased return to classrooms — eighth and 10th graders — came back to school Monday.
The first group, which included students in pre-K through sixth grade as well as high school freshmen and seniors, returned to buildings March 1.
More students back
RUSD school buildings had been mostly closed to kids, except a small group of special education students, since March 16, 2020.
“I wanted to say to our staff, I wanted to thank them for all the hard work they put into receiving our students back,” said Superintendent Eric Gallien during Monday’s meeting. “It was a touchy type of situation but our staff endured it and they put in the effort to be ready for our overall student population.”
So far around 57% of Unified students have returned to in-person learning with the remaining students continuing to learn from home via livestreams of their teachers’ classrooms.
Initially 53% of students signed up for in-person learning, but Chief Operations Officer Shannon Gordon said there had been movement both ways since March 1.
Some parents who initially chose to keep their children at home heard that in-person schooling was going well and decided return to face-to-face learning. Some who opted to go back to the building changed their minds and returned to remote learning.
Testing, funding, summer school
Around 70% of Racine Unified high school juniors took the ACT last week; the standardized test that is required to be given in person.
Gallien said that staff are working to get the remainder of students into school buildings for the ACT make up test on March 23.
The district had received many queries about how it planned to use its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funding, provided to states through federal COVID-19 relief bills, Gallien said.
“We have a robust plan for summer school that we’re going to be continuing to flesh out with some very specific tasks around learning recovery and trying to make sure we strategically go after the achievement gap,” Gallien said.
He added that summer school is typically focused on outgoing seniors who need to recover credits to graduate and freshmen who didn’t earn as many credits as they should have during their first year in high school. But this year’s summer school will be expanded.
School administrators have previously said that they were certain that gaps between some student groups had widened during the year of remote learning that Unified students took part in. And educators across the country are worried about learning loss and slowed learning due to the challenges of virtual learning during the pandemic.