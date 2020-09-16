More than 14,000 Racine Unified students log in during first two weeks of virtual learning

Daca said this was exciting because some of those families were considering leaving the district before this option was made available. This is the first year the district has offered a completely virtual elementary option. The district currently has 40 full-time secondary students enrolled in the program as well, in addition to many students taking some online classes.

So far this year, 132 special education students have had individualized education plan meetings and have already started or are set to begin in-person learning this week. Other special education students have either had their IEP meetings and are learning from home or are learning virtually while awaiting those meetings.

Praise for teachers

“I want to give a huge shout out to the teachers,” Daca said. “They are doing some incredible things in our classrooms.”

Daca toured Red Apple Elementary School, 914 St. Patrick St., on Sept. 1, the first day of virtual classes.

“The work that they have done is just amazing and they continue to do that the second week,” Daca said.