More than 14,000 Racine Unified students log in during first two weeks of virtual learning

RACINE — In the first two weeks of remote learning 14,325 Racine Unified students logged in to virtual classes. This does not include the district’s pre-K through second grade students who have not yet been provided with devices from the district.
“We were pretty pleased with that initial start,” said Rosalie Daca, Unified’s chief academic officer. “We continue to reach out to the students’ families who have not made contact yet. Our social workers and counselors and our administration are very busy in doing that.”
Last year’s enrollment at Racine Unified, including preK and 4-year-old kindergarten was 17,529, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. School districts have not yet done their official enrollment count for the first semester of this school year, always completed on the third Friday of September, which is this Friday.
By first day of school, according to Daca, 93% of families in grades three through 12 had picked up their devices. By the end of the second week of school, that number was up to 96%.
Tim Peltz, the district’s chief of information plans to work with schools to schedule pick up of tablets for early learning through second grade students the week of Sept. 28. The delivery of those devices were delayed, in part due to issues related to COVID-19.
Through the district’s full-time virtual learning program, a separate program from the remote learning that all students are currently engaged in, 17 elementary families are registered.
Daca said this was exciting because some of those families were considering leaving the district before this option was made available. This is the first year the district has offered a completely virtual elementary option. The district currently has 40 full-time secondary students enrolled in the program as well, in addition to many students taking some online classes.
So far this year, 132 special education students have had individualized education plan meetings and have already started or are set to begin in-person learning this week. Other special education students have either had their IEP meetings and are learning from home or are learning virtually while awaiting those meetings.
Praise for teachers
“I want to give a huge shout out to the teachers,” Daca said. “They are doing some incredible things in our classrooms.”
Daca toured Red Apple Elementary School, 914 St. Patrick St., on Sept. 1, the first day of virtual classes.
“The work that they have done is just amazing and they continue to do that the second week,” Daca said.
Said she considered the virtual open house a success, despite the internet issue that pushed it back to the day before classes began. It was initially scheduled for the previous Thursday. She said a positive that came out of that was students interacting directly with teachers in the open house in place of parents. She said this was a sign that students were taking ownership of their own learning.
