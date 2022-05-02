More than 100 opioid-antidote boxes now on walls with other life-saving equipment across Racine County

In 2016, a physician with Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School had an idea for saving people in the throes of an opioid overdose by making a reversal drug readily available for bystanders to use.

The problem was having a place to put it. Eventually, the solution occurred to them: they could put it in a box on the walls where the AEDs and fire extinguishers are also hanging. They’re all life-saving devices, after all.

As was noted in a Brown University press release, NaloxBoxes, i.e. a brand name for opioid rescue kits, “enable anyone in the wrong place at the right time to save lives.” NaloxBoxes have Narcan (the opioid overdose antidote) inside as well as instructions in Spanish and English.

In the years since, what started as an experiment in Rhode Island has begun to expand across the country — including Wisconsin. According to NaloxBox literature, more than 500 boxes have been installed nationwide.

Recent visitors to county-owned buildings in Racine County have probably noticed the NaloxBox in the public bathrooms.

According to Andrew Goetz, Racine County director of communications, the NaloxBox distribution was funded by the State Opioid Response Grant.

In a written statement, he said distribution began in October of 2021 with 13 boxes. To date in 2022, a total of 115 boxes were distributed countywide.

Boxes were distributed to the following locations:

Law enforcement agencies in Racine County: 68

Fire departments in Racine County: 1

County buildings: 37

The remaining 17 were distributed to other community locations.

Jonathan Delagrave, county executive, said the NaloxBoxes have the potential to “make a life-saving difference for someone experiencing an opioid overdose ... The opioid epidemic has left deep scars on our community, and we must do whatever we can to help those struggling with opioid dependency.”

NaloxBoxes

The NaloxBox website describes the boxes as having four injectable doses of Naloxone with printed instructions on how to use it.

The box also contains a CPR mask, allowing the person responding to the emergency to give rescue breaths until paramedics arrive.

The lid to the box is secured with Velcro, which allows the box to open easily with no latch to manipulate, no glass to break and no codes to type in.

Naloxone does not replace more advanced medical care. While it gets the reversal drug into the individual immediately, bystanders using it should call 911 immediately, especially in light of the fact one of the symptoms of an opioid overdose is the person stops breathing.

NaloxBoxes are constructed in partnership with Amos House, in Rhode Island, a nonprofit that works with those experiencing poverty, unemployment, and housing insecurity.

The NaloxBoxes are assembled by graduates of the organization’s carpentry training program.

Opioids

According to State of Wisconsin data, there were 1,227 opioid overdose deaths in 2020 statewide and 1,237 in 2021; though, 2021’s total is a preliminary count and may grow as more research is conducted. In Racine County, the state recorded 49 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020.

Wisconsin will receive additional funds to fight the opioid epidemic through multiple settlements with pharmaceutical companies. Wisconsin will receive over $400 million from settlements with opioid distributors (Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen) and Johnson & Johnson, according to information provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Payments from these two settlements should reach Wisconsin in the second quarter of 2022, according to WDHS, and are expected to continue over the next 18 years.

The payments from Johnson & Johnson will continue over nine years.

2021 Wisconsin Act 57 determined how the money would be distributed with 30% allocated to WDHS and 70% allocated to communities that joined this litigations.

Two other settlements are in process.

Listening Sessions The Wisconsin Department of Health Services held listening sessions in January, which were described as an effort to “gather big-picture input from a broad range of stakeholders to inform our use of future opioid settlement funds.” DHS indicated stakeholders want to see support for “policy and systems change.” The remainder of the feedback fell into one of these categories: Address root causes. Address the social determinants of health. Improve access to mental health services. Bolster family stability. Reduce people's exposure to trauma and the impact of trauma.

Address the social determinants of health. Improve access to mental health services. Bolster family stability. Reduce people's exposure to trauma and the impact of trauma. Prevent proactively. Provide evidence-based substance use prevention education, especially in K-12 schools, as well as in communities. Consider including voices of those with lived experience to reduce stigma in communities.

Provide evidence-based substance use prevention education, especially in K-12 schools, as well as in communities. Consider including voices of those with lived experience to reduce stigma in communities. Enhance harm reduction. Maintain and expand harm reduction strategies, including needle exchange, safe use sites, increased access and use of naloxone/NARCAN®, and fentanyl test strips.

Maintain and expand harm reduction strategies, including needle exchange, safe use sites, increased access and use of naloxone/NARCAN®, and fentanyl test strips. Expand treatment options. Increase the accessibility and availability of all forms of treatment that follow best practices. Ensure equity in the location and delivery of treatment options.

Increase the accessibility and availability of all forms of treatment that follow best practices. Ensure equity in the location and delivery of treatment options. Support recovery. Support individuals in recovery with targeted wraparound services. Provide direct support to families with a loved one with substance use disorder.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.