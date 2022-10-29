More than $100,000 in damage caused by fire blamed on unattended cooking

RACINE — Unattended cooking led to a fire that set off a sprinkler system and caused more than $100,000 in damage in an apartment building, the Racine Fire Department said Saturday.

"When you are actively cooking, always make sure to stay in attendance of an ignited burner. If you cannot, turn the burner off completely before walking away," the RFD said, reminding the public that questions regarding fire safety could be made to the Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention by calling 262-635-7915.

The fire was reported during the 11 o'clock hour Saturday on the 2200 block of Layard Avenue, which is near the city's northwestern border north of Rapids Drive and west of Mt. Pleasant Street.

The fire alarm was going off in a second-floor apartment and, when firefighters first arrived, they found the sprinkler system had already extinguished the kitchen fire.

No injuries were reported. "Shelter is being provided for the displaced occupant," the RFD said in a release.

The RFD estimated that the fire caused $110,000 to the building's structure and another $8,000 to the apartment's contents.

Responding to the incident were six fire apparatus, a battalion chief, one safety officer, a fire investigator and the Racine Police Department.