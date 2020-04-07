More stores offer special shopping hours for the vulnerable

It is important that people take the proper precautions during this time to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19. Senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions and compromised immune systems are at extra risk. To help keep the public informed, Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, who also represents eastern Racine County residents, issued a list of businesses offering special shopping hours for vulnerable individuals.
The special shopping hours allow the vulnerable population to purchase groceries and other necessities while limiting their interactions with the general population. These include:
- Target — 8-9 a.m. every Wednesday
- Dollar General — 8-9 a.m. every day
- Walmart — 6-7 a.m. every Tuesday
- Pick ‘N’ Save/Roundy’s/Metro Market — 6-8 a.m. every day
- Festival Foods — 5-7 a.m. every day
- Meijer — 7-8 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Woodman’s — 6-8 a.m. every Wednesday
- Costco — 8-9 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet — 8-9 a.m., Monday through Saturday; 10-11 a.m. Sundays
This list continues to grow. For more information and updates related to the coronavirus crisis, you can visit legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/22/wirch.
In addition, over the weekend multiple stores put extra precautions in place. Walmart is limiting customers so they can only enter through one entrance and staff are counting how many people are coming in and out of the store to ensure there are not too many people in the store at one time.
In addition, Menards is no longer allowing children under 16 to be in any of its stores due to the pandemic.
Additionally, stores throughout the area, including the Piggly Wiggly at 5600 Spring St., have installed plexiglass barriers separating store clerks from the public.
