More stores offer special shopping hours for the vulnerable

It is important that people take the proper precautions during this time to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19. Senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions and compromised immune systems are at extra risk. To help keep the public informed, Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, who also represents eastern Racine County residents, issued a list of businesses offering special shopping hours for vulnerable individuals.

The special shopping hours allow the vulnerable population to purchase groceries and other necessities while limiting their interactions with the general population. These include:

Target — 8-9 a.m. every Wednesday

Dollar General — 8-9 a.m. every day

Walmart — 6-7 a.m. every Tuesday

Pick ‘N’ Save/Roundy’s/Metro Market — 6-8 a.m. every day

Festival Foods — 5-7 a.m. every day

Meijer — 7-8 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays

Woodman’s — 6-8 a.m. every Wednesday

Costco — 8-9 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday

Blain’s Farm and Fleet — 8-9 a.m., Monday through Saturday; 10-11 a.m. Sundays

This list continues to grow. For more information and updates related to the coronavirus crisis, you can visit legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/22/wirch.