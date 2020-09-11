More relief for renters; CDC eviction stay through Dec. 31

“Its under penalty of perjury so it’s a crime,” Gasiorkiewicz said. “If (landlords) think there’s some invalidity, they can take it to the District Attorney’s office.”

Going forward

On Tuesday, Gasiorkiewicz said he met with Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and District 2 Chief Justice Jason A. Rossell to talk about how the moratorium would be handled.

For cases that have already gone through the court system and where the sheriff’s office is set to execute the eviction, Gasiorkiewicz asked that tenants be educated on the moratorium and given the opportunity to contest their eviction on those grounds.

“(The sheriff’s deputies) should provide (the tenants) a copy of my form affidavit and if they will swear under oath that they meet the criteria, they should not execute the eviction,” Gasiorkiewicz said. “Because many people are unaware of this new order and its date, in fairness, to keep people in their homes in this pandemic situation I am instructing the sheriff to give them this sample affidavit.”

In such cases, a follow-up hearing would be scheduled for the tenant and landlord.