More relief for renters; CDC eviction stay through Dec. 31

RACINE COUNTY — Tenants facing eviction could receive some relief through a new moratorium on evictions through the Center for Disease Control, as long as they are willing to sign an affidavit stating they are doing what they can to pay but have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has been a confusing year for tenants, landlords and the courts that work with eviction cases as moratoriums, some of which only apply to select groups of tenants, are implemented and left to expire.
In March, the Racine County Circuit Court, by order of Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz, issued an order staying eviction proceedings temporarily, nine days before Gov. Tony Evers issued a 60-day moratorium on evictions.
After those orders expired there were still protections for some tenants under the CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27. The law prohibited evictions of tenants living in federally subsidized housing or living in a home with a federally-backed or federally-guaranteed mortgages until July 25.
Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an emergency order to stop residential evictions through the end of the year. Gasiorkiewicz said that even those whose evictions already went through the court system before the order was issued could receive relief.
Getting help
The order does not automatically protect all tenants. For instance, it does not protect tenants who are being evicted due to criminal activity, health and safety violations or any reason other than nonpayment of rent, late fees penalties or interest.
Over the weekend, Legal Action Wisconsin released an infographic laying out the provisions of the order. To have their eviction put on hold, tenants have to sign a declaration, stating:
- They have tried to get government help for rent or housing;
- They have earned less than $99,000 in 2020 ($198,000 for joint filers); Or they did not have to file taxes in 2019; or they received a CARES stimulus check;
- They cannot pay due to lost income, a layoff or medical expenses;
- They are trying to make partial payments;
- If they are evicted they will likely become homeless, use a homeless shelter or move into a place with others in close contact;
- They understand they must pay rent and any fees according to their lease agreement;
- They understand that after Dec. 31, if they cannot pay in full, they could be evicted.
In order to receive protection, the tenant is to sign the declaration and give a copy to their landlord. Legal Action Wisconsin also recommended they keep a copy for themselves.
Falsely signing the affidavit could lead to criminal or civil charges for perjury.
“Its under penalty of perjury so it’s a crime,” Gasiorkiewicz said. “If (landlords) think there’s some invalidity, they can take it to the District Attorney’s office.”
Going forward
On Tuesday, Gasiorkiewicz said he met with Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and District 2 Chief Justice Jason A. Rossell to talk about how the moratorium would be handled.
For cases that have already gone through the court system and where the sheriff’s office is set to execute the eviction, Gasiorkiewicz asked that tenants be educated on the moratorium and given the opportunity to contest their eviction on those grounds.
“(The sheriff’s deputies) should provide (the tenants) a copy of my form affidavit and if they will swear under oath that they meet the criteria, they should not execute the eviction,” Gasiorkiewicz said. “Because many people are unaware of this new order and its date, in fairness, to keep people in their homes in this pandemic situation I am instructing the sheriff to give them this sample affidavit.”
In such cases, a follow-up hearing would be scheduled for the tenant and landlord.
Gasiorkiewicz said he’s seeing landlords urge their tenants to reach out for financial assistance to help cover their rent. According to court records, the number of evictions filed in June, July and August of 2020 has been slightly higher than the same months in 2019, though some of those were carried over from the spring when evictions were on hold.
