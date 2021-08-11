More Racine County residents getting vaccinated; data show vaccines prevent hospitalizations, deaths

COVID-19 vaccinations are up again in Racine County, and across Wisconsin, as data continue to make clearer that getting vaccinated vastly reduces the effects of the novel coronavirus and improves recipients’ chances of surviving it.
The week of Aug. 1-7 saw 2,071 vaccines administered in Racine County, the first time more than 2,000 vaccines were given in the county since the week of June 13, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That marks the third week in a row the number of vaccinations in the county have risen, reversing a downward trend that began after the week of April 4 when county vaccinations peaked above 13,000.
Statewide vaccination rates are up as well, from a low of 37,429 vaccines administered the week of July 4 up to 54,554 the week of Aug. 1.
The percentage of Racine County’s population that is fully vaccinated — 45.9% — remains below the statewide percentage of 49.8%.
This comes as cases continue to spike, as well as the numbers of those hospitalized because of the coronavirus.
Across Wisconsin, the average number of new cases per day was below 80 through much of June, but is now above 1,100 per day and climbing. Racine County’s spike has been similar, from below 5 new cases per day on average from mid-June through early July to more than 40 per day this month.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin have increased almost sevenfold in the past month.
Statewide, a low of 79 COVID-19 hospitalized patients was achieved on July 9; on Tuesday, 525 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has likewise risen more than sixfold, from 23 on July 4 to 156 on Tuesday.
Data show vaccines preventing hospitalizations, deaths
Spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationwide have been cited by health leaders as to why more Americans are finally getting the shot, months after it became available to all adults.
While breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are possible, vaccinated people are a having much better time battling infection while unvaccinated people are dying and being hospitalized at much higher rates.
Two weeks ago, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said that only 3% of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19, and only 0.5% of those who have died from it in recent weeks, were vaccinated.
“Cases are rising, and almost all of those who are hospitalized and dying are unvaccinated,” Jen Kates, a senior vice president of the health-focused nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, told CNBC two weeks ago. “The data are right there, and I think people are realizing that vaccines are our best bet at controlling this.”