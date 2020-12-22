More questions than answers on mutated COVID strain as Wis. officials continue vaccination push

While this new variant isn’t believed to be any more deadly than what the coronavirus that has already killed more than 319,300 Americans and 1.7 million people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University, it can spread almost twice as quickly, according to early analysis of the strain. Although the strain’s primary home has been identified in the U.K., it has been found in several other countries, with breakouts identified in South Africa.

Dozens of countries, including Canada and Ireland, have imposed some form of travel ban or restriction against the U.K. just because of this new strain. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was one of those calling for the U.S. to ban travel from the U.K.

