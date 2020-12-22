More questions than answers on mutated COVID strain as Wis. officials continue vaccination push

Some scenes in the United Kingdom over the weekend hark back to the early days of the pandemic.
The U.K. is locking down. The country's leader, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, made a somber nationwide television address asking Brits to avoid gathering for Christmas despite having encouraged such gatherings just a few days before. Passengers on a plane from England to Germany were banned from leaving the airport. There are now concerns about food shortages in the United Kingdom, since it is so much tougher now to bring imports into the island-based country; hundreds of international truckers were stuck at the Port of Dover over the weekend due to the lockdown.
RNA viruses such as the coronavirus are prone to mutate at lightning speed.
“RNA viruses have high mutation rates — up to a million times higher than their hosts — and these high rates are correlated with enhanced virulence and evolvability, traits considered beneficial for viruses,” states one 2018 Rutgers University study entitled “Why are RNA virus mutation rates so d*** high?”
While this new variant isn’t believed to be any more deadly than what the coronavirus that has already killed more than 319,300 Americans and 1.7 million people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University, it can spread almost twice as quickly, according to early analysis of the strain. Although the strain’s primary home has been identified in the U.K., it has been found in several other countries, with breakouts identified in South Africa.
Dozens of countries, including Canada and Ireland, have imposed some form of travel ban or restriction against the U.K. just because of this new strain. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was one of those calling for the U.S. to ban travel from the U.K.
“This new variant has been detected in a number of other countries as well, which is concerning. But I think it’s really important to point out that there is no evidence to suggest that any of the new vaccines that are being developed and rolled out wouldn’t work against this new variant,” James Longman, a correspondent with ABC News, reported Monday from London. “It’s an extraordinarily uncertain time for Britain at the moment.”
During a news conference Tuesday, the CEO of BioNTech, the company that produced Pfizer's vaccine, said “Scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variants.”
That’s similar to what health leaders in Wisconsin said Monday.
Although there is not yet evidence or research showing that new mutations of the coronavirus would be resistant to vaccines, "we do not know" if that truly is the case, added Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.
Despite the fear associated with the new strain, health officials have continued pushing for mass vaccinations as soon as possible — starting with health care workers, then moving to other high-risk groups and essential workers.