 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

More police officers in western Racine County will be wearing body cameras

  • 0
Sheriff's Office body camera

An Axon body camera is shown here as it was demonstrated by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in October 2019. The Town of Norway is expected to equip its police officers with body cameras in spring or summer 2023.

 Adam Rogan

TOWN OF NORWAY — Police officers in Norway are joining others in Racine County and about half of all law enforcement officers in the country who wear body cameras to record arrests and other activities.

The Norway Town Board has agreed to purchase body cams for officers to wear with their uniforms starting in 2023.

Town Administrator Tom Kramer said the body cams will probably be in use by spring or summer, and that all officers will be required to wear the devices whenever on duty.

Kramer estimated the cost of purchasing the cameras at $10,000 to $15,000.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Racine Police Department are among several police agencies in the region and the state that have outfitted patrol officers with body cams.

People are also reading…

Citing 2016 data, the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics reported that 47% of law enforcement agencies have body cameras; for "larger police departments," that percentage is 80%.

Body cam video footage, which is typically available for public scrutiny under open records laws, often is helpful to clarify an officer's actions or a suspect's conduct during controversial arrests or other interactions.

Tom Kramer

Kramer

Kramer said both the Norway Police Commission and Town Board approved body cams as part of the town's 2023 budget. Members of the police department, he said, also are supportive.

Having body cam footage available can help to answer questions about police activities, Kramer said.

"It's just a good policy," he said. "It's really an insurance policy."

Police Chief Jon Schulteis could not be reached for comment.

Norway has about 25 police officers who serve part-time, including lake patrol on area waterways.

The town's population is approximately 8,000.

Kramer said the town would purchase seven to 10 body cameras, enough so that all officers will be equipped whenever they are working.

Deputy tells fleeing suspect, identified as Kamryn Harris, 18, of Zion, who allegedly sped at 125 mph before later being pulled over, to turn on his stomach before complimenting work of K-9 Friday
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Co-workers labeled school aide as 'perv' long before district fired him, records show

Co-workers labeled school aide as 'perv' long before district fired him, records show

Burlington Area School District records obtained by The Journal Times show that now-former teacher's aide Daniel Powers started out as a welcome addition to the staff, but that concerns about him surfaced as early as 2017 when he had a prohibited relationship on Facebook with a former student. Other concerns were raised years later, but were not immediately acted on until allegations raised by parents of alleged victims started becoming public.

'He would want me to keep on dancing' | Da'Shontay King's stepdaughter tells her story

'He would want me to keep on dancing' | Da'Shontay King's stepdaughter tells her story

Mi’Kiya Brown loves to dance.

Her family has always been supportive of her dancing, but nobody in her support system was as loud and proud of her as her stepfather, Da’Shontay King.

Six months out from hearing about her stepfather's death in a police shooting, and surviving his funeral that ended in gunfire, Brown still remembers the man who wanted her to keep dancing.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana economic crisis: Inflation affecting both business and consumers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News