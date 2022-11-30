More police officers in western Racine County will be wearing body cameras

TOWN OF NORWAY — Police officers in Norway are joining others in Racine County and about half of all law enforcement officers in the country who wear body cameras to record arrests and other activities.

The Norway Town Board has agreed to purchase body cams for officers to wear with their uniforms starting in 2023.

Town Administrator Tom Kramer said the body cams will probably be in use by spring or summer, and that all officers will be required to wear the devices whenever on duty.

Kramer estimated the cost of purchasing the cameras at $10,000 to $15,000.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Racine Police Department are among several police agencies in the region and the state that have outfitted patrol officers with body cams.

Citing 2016 data, the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics reported that 47% of law enforcement agencies have body cameras; for "larger police departments," that percentage is 80%.

Body cam video footage, which is typically available for public scrutiny under open records laws, often is helpful to clarify an officer's actions or a suspect's conduct during controversial arrests or other interactions.

Kramer said both the Norway Police Commission and Town Board approved body cams as part of the town's 2023 budget. Members of the police department, he said, also are supportive.

Having body cam footage available can help to answer questions about police activities, Kramer said.

"It's just a good policy," he said. "It's really an insurance policy."

Police Chief Jon Schulteis could not be reached for comment.

Norway has about 25 police officers who serve part-time, including lake patrol on area waterways.

The town's population is approximately 8,000.

Kramer said the town would purchase seven to 10 body cameras, enough so that all officers will be equipped whenever they are working.