5 more people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19; state's death count now at 13, up from 8 yesterday
topical alert top story

Thirteen people have now died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, five more than were confirmed Thursday, according to the Department of Health Services.

In total, the state has tested 13,982 people. There have been 842 positive tests and 13,140 negative statewide.

As of Thursday evening, there were 10 confirmed cases in Racine County and no deaths.

Gov. Tony Evers confirmed that Milwaukee's African-American community is being hit hardest by the outbreak. Milwaukee County has the most confirmed cases (411) and most confirmed deaths (6), as of 1:50 p.m. Friday.

On Friday, Evers repeated something he has been saying all week: “We are in uncharted territory … Things are going to get worse before they get better."

