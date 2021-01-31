More people died in 2020 in Racine County than in any of the five years prior

Yes, more people in Racine County died in 2020 — what will surely be known as the year of COVID-19 — than in any of the five years prior by a large margin, according to data The Journal Times received from the Wisconsin Office of Health Informatics.
Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne says that 2021 is starting to look like it’ll be an even busier year for him than 2020.
The numbers
In 2020, 2,295 people died in Racine County; with 249 of those deaths being attributed to COVID-19.
In 2019, 1,984 people died in Racine County, 311 fewer than 2020’s total.
In the four years prior, the total number of deaths were 1,865, 1,878, 1,870 and 1,795.
November 2020 was the county’s deadliest month in the 72-month span from January 2015 through the end of 2020. That month, 254 people died in Racine County, followed by 248 dying in Racine County in December 2020.
Prior to the coronavirus being identified in Wisconsin in February 2020, no month recorded more than 185 deaths. The average number of deaths per month from January 2015 through February 2020 was just over 157.
Wisconsin’s first two coronavirus-connected deaths were reported in March. The first in Racine County, the victim being a man in his 70s, was reported weeks later.
Throughout the late spring and summer of 2020, Racine County’s death totals were only slightly higher than the previous five-year average.
- The 2015-2019 average per month death total of May-September was 148.7.
- The 2020 average per month death total of May-September was 175.4.
April 2020 and May 2020 saw 189 and 192 deaths respectively, which would have been the highest marks over the past six years before November’s total of 254 followed by December’s total of 248.
The death rate skyrocketed once fall hit, as outdoor gatherings became less feasible, and more Wisconsinites succumbed to pandemic fatigue by breaking from health advisories.
It was something health officials warned against but couldn’t prevent.
“I recognize that that the community is suffering from the pandemic fatigue … I’m also tired of safe practices, but I can’t give up on them,” Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints Hospital, said during an interview in October. “Beds and resources and care teams are not limitless … the community needs to do its part.”
Ahead of Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season, then-Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Andrea Palm said: “Don’t go to small gatherings. Don’t go to large ones.”
2021 pace
The Medical Examiner’s Office doesn’t get involved with every death, but is involved in most of them.
In an email, Payne said: “In 2020 the (Racine County) medical examiner’s office recorded 1,988 cases compared with 1,696 cases in 2019. 292 more cases. As of (Jan. 25), the medical examiner’s office has seen 162 cases in the first 25 days of 2021.
“If this trend continues, the medical examiner may potentially see over 2,300 cases this year.”
That 2020 total of 1,988 cases could grow to over 2,000. As of last week, Payne said, that there were another 19 autopsy cases pending.
249 people in Racine County lost their lives after catching COVID in 2020. Here are some of their stories
Beloved mothers. A barber who ran his shop like Floyd Lawson on "The Andy Griffith Show." A nurse/Marine/cop. A fisherman who "wasn't ready to go." Racine County lost nearly 250 people to COVID-19 last year. Here are some of their stories.
By the numbers
According to official data, Wisconsin reported 481,102 positive cases of COVID-19 in 2020. Since the first deaths were reported March 19, 4,859 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in Wisconsin. In Racine County, 249 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in 2020, with 17,628 confirmed cases; 90 of those deaths and 7,055 of the cases were reported in the City of Racine. Nationwide, more than 345,000 American deaths were attributed to COVID-19, with approximately 20 million testing positive throughout the year. As many as 1 in 5 of those who tested positive reported lingering symptoms, according to the World Health Organization. In December, 77,000 Americans died from COVID-19, an average of 2,483 per day, with more than 3,000 deaths being reported in one day several times; for perspective, there were 2,977 victims of the 9/11 attacks.
'Wasn't ready to go' | Racine native denied hospitalizations four times in Door County before dying from COVID
Haarsma died of COVID-19 on Oct. 28. His son has been thinking about all the things that brought the coronavirus from China to Wisconsin. “Without COVID, he would still be sitting here,” he said. “If one person didn’t go here or fly there—”
Lives lost to COVID | Waterford barber created a local institution just like Floyd on 'The Andy Griffith Show'
Family and friends remember Glenn Collins, who operated a barbershop in downtown Waterford for nearly 60 years before succumbing to COVID-19 at the age of 83. "He liked everybody, and everybody liked him," his son said.
He was a cop. And a nurse. And a Marine. He was sick near the end of his life. COVID was the final blow.
When asked if her husband ever had time to sleep, Sue Nosalik laughed loudly. “No,” she replied. For decades, Joe Nosalik was both a nurse and a police officer in Racine.
The speed of the decline is what still has Carol Hall's family shaken. Maybe 50 days before her death, the 89-year-old was in near-perfect health. Now, she’s gone.
Callie Tatum had seven kids. She called each of them every day. When she was in the hospital with COVID, her kids had to make a plan so they wouldn't all inundate the doctors with calls all day long, checking in on their matriarch.
Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'
“Joyce had a charm, wit, and undying love to those who were her friends and family,” the former Mrs. Wisconsin's children said in an email following her Nov. 5 passing from COVID-19. “She was simply an amazing mom, filled with a zest and zeal for life, all bundled up into one marvelous package. She was the first to compliment a person and make them feel good. This included family and friends – and even total strangers. Seeing others smile provided her great joy. She loved giving gifts to her family, and even strangers. She was just that kind of person.”
Dr. Bill Boyd is remembered for his academic career, love of sailing and kindness. Did you know that Boyd had a role in helping the comedy classic "Animal House" being filmed?
'She didn’t deserve to die the way she died': Remembering the life of one of Racine County's 100 COVID-related deaths
Racine County has reached a grim milestone: 100 COVID-19 deaths. There is still no telling how many more deaths are to come before this pandemic is over, especially as Wisconsin remains as a nationwide hot spot.
“This is definitely something our family never thought would happen to us,” his mother said. She said that her son's obituary included information about how Biddle died from coronavirus because most people, especially young people, don’t think this could happen to them.