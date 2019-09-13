Smart City September

To register and purchase tickets for any of the following events, go to RacineSmartCities.com

Smart Cities Council Readiness Workshop

Date: Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Memorial Hall, 72 7th St.

Tickets: $25, includes meals

Racine Innovation and Technology Gala

Date: Sept. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Festival Hall, 5 5th St.

Tickets: $50, includes dinner