More on the Racine County budget: Racial equity to be addressed

RACINE COUNTY — Improving racial equity within Racine County government is a major priority in the proposed 2021 budget in an effort to build on the past gains realized by the county’s Uplift 900 employment initiative.
“We have listened intently to the discussion both locally and nationally on how to improve racial equity,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave told the board. “Led by Pastor Melvin Hargrove, who I’ve named as community impact and diversity coordinator, our new goal for Uplift 900 is to better engage the community to ensure all voices — regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation — are at the table in local government decision-making. We want to make sure our policies and initiatives are inclusive and fair, and that we view our efforts through the lens of racial equity … This budget includes $100,000 in race and equity training for key county staff, and $53,000 toward a youth summer jobs program. We are also exploring public-private partnerships to address African-American home ownership, including neighborhood revitalization and rent-to-own opportunities in the City of Racine and across the county.”
Increased funding for law enforcement
Public safety is among the budgetary areas seeing an increase in funding for 2021.
“We support our law enforcement,” Delagrave said. “It’s important to note the Racine County Sheriff’s Office’s budget is the second-lowest per capita compared to the eight counties closest to us in population or proximity — a great example of taxpayers getting the most out of their dollar.”
Allocations for law enforcement include a $375,000 increase for Tasers and body cameras with video management system that are fully compatible with the latest Bluetooth technology.
The proposed 2021 county budget also includes $225,000 for software to ensure the Racine Sheriff’s Office follows best practice guidelines and keeps up with legislative changes and training mandates, including those in important areas such as use of force, officer-involved shootings and prisoner restraint.
Said Delagrave: “These topics are evolving and becoming increasingly complex, and it’s crucial that both the Sheriff’s Office and our residents are clear about standards for law enforcement.”
Staying positive
Despite the challenges faced this year, Delagrave remained upbeat about the future of the county in his address to the board.
“Going forward, we will continue working to turn the challenges of 2020 into opportunities in 2021 and beyond,” Delagrave said. “We are a resilient county full of inspiring, special, and extraordinary people. I know that with all of us working together, brighter days are ahead, and we will emerge stronger than ever.”
Looking ahead to 2022 and beyond
Given the many challenges facing Racine County, Delagrave is looking to proactively address future budgets.
“While we fully expect the tax rate to decline for the seventh straight year, we cannot simply repeat this same painful budget process year after year,” Delagrave told the board. “In early 2021, I will convene a two-day summit with County Board leadership and key stakeholders to chart a path forward for a more sustainable budget and to build back our reserves. We will explore every option, on both the expense and revenue sides, to ensure our county government can effectively serve our communities. We can’t wait, and we won’t wait, to make our county stronger.”
