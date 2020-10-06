More on the Racine County budget: Racial equity to be addressed

“We have listened intently to the discussion both locally and nationally on how to improve racial equity,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave told the board. “Led by Pastor Melvin Hargrove, who I’ve named as community impact and diversity coordinator, our new goal for Uplift 900 is to better engage the community to ensure all voices — regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation — are at the table in local government decision-making. We want to make sure our policies and initiatives are inclusive and fair, and that we view our efforts through the lens of racial equity … This budget includes $100,000 in race and equity training for key county staff, and $53,000 toward a youth summer jobs program. We are also exploring public-private partnerships to address African-American home ownership, including neighborhood revitalization and rent-to-own opportunities in the City of Racine and across the county.”