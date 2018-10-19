MOUNT PLEASANT — As temperatures start to drop, it means the end of the beer gardens in Mount Pleasant until next summer.
On Thursday, the Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation Advisory Board met to discuss the future summer activities, including the German style Biergarten (beer garden) at Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Road, and the Franksville Craft Beer Garden at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave.
Curt Foreman, founder of BrewFest Partners, which organized the biergarten at Smolenski Park, said they had about 1,000 visitors, and nearly 50 dogs, that enjoyed their pop-up biergarten during the weekends it was held in the summer.
“I think we created a unique experience that hasn’t been done in the immediate area with a German style outdoor beer event,” Foreman said.
Advisory board chair Terri Maier said she was “waiting for the sky to fall” regarding the biergarten and how it would be received.
“But it didn’t fall,” Maier said. “So I took that as a great event. The crowd that was there had a great time … we had no complaints whatsoever.”
Foreman said he felt the event was planned and executed well.
“There were no security issues, we had very many happy patrons,” Foreman said. “Many people mentioned they have never been to Smolenski Park, had never heard of it, and were really blown away with how beautiful of a place it was.”
However, in his pitch to the village to run the same event next year, Foreman asked for a five-year commitment and “exclusive” beer garden rights to Smolenski Park.
Maier said the village is more comfortable with a three-year agreement and does not see the need to make Smolenski Park, or any village park, an exclusive location for one contractor.
“We’re really infants in this beer garden negotiating,” Maier said. “Do we want to make a five-year contract shutting down Smolenksi to any other (beer garden) opportunities for five years? I don’t think that’s in our best interest … I don’t know that I would recommend giving exclusive rights to any beer vendor in the future.”
Foreman made an argument that his event is more unique that other beer garden events, but he is open to discussion.
“Once something becomes a commodity, you lose that specialness,” Foreman said. “We want to make that commitment, we want to be able to count on a partnership and for that to get eroded away is sometimes difficult.”
Traveling biergarten
The Franksville Craft Beer Garden was also viewed as a success, and Hop Heads Hospitality and Events is proposing to continue that beer garden and add a second traveling pop-up biergarten.
“As opposed to just one particular park, we feel that it’s important to utilize three or four of the parks and possibly others as we go,” Ken Michel, co-owner of Hop Heads, said.
The company is looking to build a community gathering feeling while enhancing the park system and having events at other parks “to showcase the other parks.”
Molly Michel, co-owner, said the pop-up biergarten would be part of a “Parks on Tap” program that would operate in a different park every two weeks and Smolenski Park could be part of that rotation.
“We would be able to highlight several of the parks in the system, get excitement throughout the whole village, give the village an opportunity to market all of its parks, bring people into all of the parks,” Molly Michel said. “But also not take over each of those parks. We want to enhance the park as it exists.”
Molly Michel said the biergarten could be part of other events and serve different charities within the village.
She added that it would be marketed specifically for Mount Pleasant, adding, “it’s not going to be a generic German biergarten.”
“We try to present ourselves as a progressive and modern village that is growing and moving forward and we want the look and the feel and the marketing to be along with that,” Molly Michel said.
Yep, can't have fun in WI without a beer. Fat drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, unless you live here. Try doing something sober for once.
Our family has had such a great time at the Franksville Beer Garden! You can tell they have invested a lot of effort into making the garden fun for all types of beer lovers, and I'd love to see that mentality spread to other parks in the area. It seems like a great way to support and build our community in a thoughtful way. There are so many quickly thrown together beer garden experiences both locally and in the surrounding areas; I'd rather see a business that seems to truly care about the community be able to expand to the surrounding parks.
We've really loved having the beer garden in Franksville Park this summer. We love that we see them all the time at other community events too. Our entire family always feels welcome and it isn't just a bar in a park. Parks on Tap sounds like fun and we can't wait to try it!
With both the German Biergarten and the craft beer beer garden showing great promise why not allow both to proceed? From the sound of it the Michels are like a child with a mouth full of candy that is glommimg for more!
