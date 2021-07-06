More life-threatening waves predicted | Racine's beaches to be under safety alert Tuesday night

RACINE — North Beach and Zoo Beach will both be unsafe for swimming Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning due to hazardous conditions forecasted for both beaches, including high waves and dangerous currents.
Waves two to five feet tall are expected along with winds increasing from the north to northeast, according to a National Weather Service beach hazards statement.
This is the second time in less than a week Racine's beaches are being considered unsafe to swim in due to high waves, with both warnings coming less than a month after three youths — Yaadwinder Singh, Eisha "Nahomy" Figuereo-colon and Lily Limbert — drowned in Lake Michigan near the beaches in a three-day period in mid-June.
"Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and break walls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected," states the alert from NWS. "Rip currents are possible."
The alert specifically refers to North Beach in Racine, another beach named "North Beach" in Port Washington, and McKinley Beach and Grant Park Beach in Milwaukee.
Hazardous weather is also expected, with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s and scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Cloud to ground lightning, according to the alert, will be the main risk. Storms are also possible Friday into the upcoming weekend.