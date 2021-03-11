More jobs near Interstate: Plastics maker spending up to $3 million to expand space, add 10 employees in Yorkville

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We need to have the capacity to store raw materials,” he said.

As part of its expansion, Logoplaste plans to build three storage silos for plastic resin and three water chillers to keep the building air-conditioned for its temperature-sensitive plastic products.

The company has been supplying plastic bottles for many years to Racine-based SC Johnson. Officials at SC Johnson declined to comment about Logoplaste’s expansion plans in Yorkville.

Plan is ‘a win-win’

Members of the Yorkville Plan Commission and Village Board on Monday both approved the company’s plans without dissent.

“What’s not to like about it?” Nelson said. “It’s a win-win.”

Logoplaste employs about 20 people in Yorkville, and the expansion will add about 10 more jobs.

Plant manager Louis R. Bell Jr. declined to comment.

According to the company’s website, Logoplaste recently began “a strategic review of its business to prepare the company for its next phase of growth.” In the past five years, the company has more than tripled its activity in North America.