More jobs near Interstate: Plastics maker spending up to $3 million to expand space, add 10 employees in Yorkville

YORKVILLE — Three years after moving into the Grandview Business Park, plastics maker Logoplaste has announced plans for an expansion that will double the company’s footprint, and add 10 jobs, in Racine County.
The Yorkville Village Board has approved plans for Logoplaste to expand into a second building and to construct needed facilities in the industrial park, located along I-94.
Logoplaste, which manufactures plastic bottles for SC Johnson, relocated its Chicago-area operations to Yorkville in 2018, settling in the industrial park at 1221 Grandview Parkway.
According to plans submitted to the village, Logoplaste will lease 96,240 square feet at 14125 W. Grandview Parkway — a building it will share with Goodwill Industries, which also operates a warehouse there — that is less than a half-mile south of 1221 Grandview Parkway.
Growth
The sprawling 180-acre industrial park is occupied by many large businesses, and village officials applauded Logoplaste’s decision to expand.
“At a time when businesses are moving out of buildings elsewhere, it’s nice to be filling them up,” Village President Doug Nelson said. “We’re very proud of it.”
Other recent development in that area has included construction on an Advocate Aurora medical center, a new Starbucks and Qdoba in one building that opened last year, and the Range Time year-round golf range at Ives Grove Golf Course that opened in November 2019.
More storage was needed
Logoplaste, based in Portugal, has more than 50 plants in several countries around the world.
When the company relocated operations from Plainfield, Ill., to serve SC Johnson, Logoplaste officials said their facility in Yorkville would produce 10 million plastic bottles a month, or 120 million a year.
Rui Abelho, the company’s chief commercial officer, said the new expansion will provide mostly warehouse space to store raw materials and plastic bottles.
Abelho said the company will invest $2 million to $3 million in the expansion, which will double the company’s presence at Grandview Business Park from about 90,000 square feet to 180,000 square feet.
“We need to have the capacity to store raw materials,” he said.
As part of its expansion, Logoplaste plans to build three storage silos for plastic resin and three water chillers to keep the building air-conditioned for its temperature-sensitive plastic products.
The company has been supplying plastic bottles for many years to Racine-based SC Johnson. Officials at SC Johnson declined to comment about Logoplaste’s expansion plans in Yorkville.
Plan is ‘a win-win’
Members of the Yorkville Plan Commission and Village Board on Monday both approved the company’s plans without dissent.
“What’s not to like about it?” Nelson said. “It’s a win-win.”
Logoplaste employs about 20 people in Yorkville, and the expansion will add about 10 more jobs.
Plant manager Louis R. Bell Jr. declined to comment.
According to the company’s website, Logoplaste recently began “a strategic review of its business to prepare the company for its next phase of growth.” In the past five years, the company has more than tripled its activity in North America.
“Logoplaste’s business model centers on the development of strong partnerships with customers through dedicated facilities, fully integrated within the customer’s premises,” the website said. “This has resulted in very high levels of customer loyalty.”
Abelho described the Yorkville plant as a small manufacturing facility, but he said the company is pleased with how the plant is performing.
“It’s doing well,” he said.