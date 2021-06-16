More information released regarding development in the Foxconn area that isn’t part of Foxconn

Proposed buildings This rendering shows, at left, the location of two industrial buildings to be built in the same tax increment district as Foxconn in Mount Ple…

MOUNT PLEASANT — Where Foxconn has not been filling up space in the tax district created on its behalf within the Village of Mount Pleasant, other developers are claiming territory that had been farmland.

It was announced in May that two new warehouse buildings would be built near Foxconn, just north of Highway 11 and east of International Drive. It was revealed this week that they are going to be an expansion of Enterprise Business Park in Sturtevant.

According to a Tuesday press release from developers Ashley Capital, the expanded business park in Mount Pleasant will be called Enterprise West.

Enterprise West is being developed under TID No. 5, a tax incremental district created by the Mount Pleasant Village Board in 2017 specifically to facilitate Foxconn.

“We’re excited to see project development in the north area,” said Sam Schultz, community development director for the village. “It’s not surprising to see Ashley Capital fill up (the buildings) in Sturtevant,” referring to the developers looking to expand the Enterprise Business Park outside of the Village of Sturtevant itself.