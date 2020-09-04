 Skip to main content
More Festival Hall testing next week
COVID-19

More Festival Hall testing next week

RACINE — The Wisconsin National Guard is set to conduct more free COVID-19 testing next week at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

The testing site is planned to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday, Sept. 9 to Friday, Sept. 11.

As of Thursday, the Guard planned to administer 1,000 tests during those three days. Due to a shortage of testing supplies, National Guard testing capabilities at Festival Hall last month were shrunk by one-third: from 1,500 total tests possible down to 1,000.

The Guard had 1,000 kits available for testing held Aug. 18-20, but Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said they had not used that total amount. Bowersox estimated more than 800 were administered.

The numbers

As of Monday, the Racine Health Department had a total of 2,180 COVID-19 cases confirmed. Of those, the number of active cases was 179, 52 cases fewer than the week before. The majority of cases, 1,969 or 90.3% had recovered and 32 had died.

From the week starting July 6 through Sunday, the weekly COVID-19 positive testing rate has been between 7.23% (last week) and 7.71% (July 6-12).

During an Aug. 5 City Council discussion on the extension of Safer Racine, the city’s reopening plan, city epidemiologist Cody Pearce said that health officials would rather see that go down to 2% but at least the rate was holding steady instead of increasing. Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said on Thursday that her agency’s goal is for those percentages to reach 5% or less.

As of Thursday, Racine County’s total number of confirmed cases according to the Department of Health Services was 4,063 with a total of 91 deaths, which had increased by two since Monday. The number of negative test results was 55,665 which put the positive test percentage at about 6.8%.

Dottie-Kay Bowersox

Bowersox
Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

