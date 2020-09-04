More Festival Hall testing next week

RACINE — The Wisconsin National Guard is set to conduct more free COVID-19 testing next week at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
The testing site is planned to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday, Sept. 9 to Friday, Sept. 11.
As of Thursday, the Guard planned to administer 1,000 tests during those three days. Due to a shortage of testing supplies, National Guard testing capabilities at Festival Hall last month were shrunk by one-third: from 1,500 total tests possible down to 1,000.
The Guard had 1,000 kits available for testing held Aug. 18-20, but Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said they had not used that total amount. Bowersox estimated more than 800 were administered.
The numbers
As of Monday, the Racine Health Department had a total of 2,180 COVID-19 cases confirmed. Of those, the number of active cases was 179, 52 cases fewer than the week before. The majority of cases, 1,969 or 90.3% had recovered and 32 had died.
From the week starting July 6 through Sunday, the weekly COVID-19 positive testing rate has been between 7.23% (last week) and 7.71% (July 6-12).
During an Aug. 5 City Council discussion on the extension of Safer Racine, the city’s reopening plan, city epidemiologist Cody Pearce said that health officials would rather see that go down to 2% but at least the rate was holding steady instead of increasing. Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said on Thursday that her agency’s goal is for those percentages to reach 5% or less.
As of Thursday, Racine County’s total number of confirmed cases according to the Department of Health Services was 4,063 with a total of 91 deaths, which had increased by two since Monday. The number of negative test results was 55,665 which put the positive test percentage at about 6.8%.
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.