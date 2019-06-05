More details of sports complex at Pritchard Park revealed

YORKVILLE — Racine County supervisors got a more detailed glimpse Wednesday of what the multipurpose field at Pritchard Park might look like.
At the Executive Committee meeting, Scott Groholski, president and owner of Point of Beginning, a mapping and surveying consultant, briefed and answered questions about phase two of the SC Johnson Community Sports Complex.
After receiving a $250,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers in partnership with the NFL, the multipurpose field will be made of synthetic turf. That would allow for more events, such as football, soccer and other events, than a normal grass field would allow during a typical year.
According to a rendering from Point of Beginning, the field is approximately 10 feet lower than the bleachers which means spectators would walk down to their seat instead of the more typical walking up to their seat.
“I think this is really going to be a unique view,” Groholski said. “You’re going to be standing here overlooking, you’re going to be 10 feet above the field, which is pretty nice for viewing for spectators.”
Handicapped seating would be reserved at the top row.
According to preliminary designs, the facility will seat 1,500 to 2,000 people, with all seats on the west side of the field.
There are also designs of a two-level complex which will house concessions, a multipurpose room for events and bathrooms on the upper level with the team locker rooms on the field level.
The plan is to break ground on that facility this year and have it ready by fall 2020.
The details of funding between Racine County and the Racine Unified School District are still being worked out. The county and RUSD have each agreed to commit $3 million toward the project.
Unified plans to allocate $2 million toward the construction of the multipurpose field and contribute $100,000 each year for the next 10 years for maintenance.
The county, which in the 2017 budget allocated $2.5 million to Pritchard Park, will still be responsible for the park and maintenance of the facilities.
Details are still being worked out as to which agency will run the day-to-day operations and scheduling of events.
'Inclusive' bathrooms
Supervisor Nick Demske said he is excited about the project but asked for consideration of an “all gender” or “inclusive” bathroom.
“I know I have transgendered constituents, I know I have intersexed constituents,” Demske said. “When I bring this up, this isn’t just a nod to political correctness or a gesture of good will or something — this is about safety for these people. I’m thinking of one constituent in particular who I know has been violently assaulted more than once in bathrooms.”
Groholski said his company has considered bathrooms for non-gender conforming individuals, and those details are still being worked out.
County Board Chairman Russell Clark was impressed with the general design.
“This is a real classic project,” Clark said. “It is better than a lot of small colleges. … This is really, really spectacular.”
The Executive Committee approved a resolution on accepting funds from RUSD which is to go before the County Board for first reading on Monday.
Fundraising
While RUSD is contributing most of its funds toward the multipurpose field, the county is attempting to fund-raise for varsity softball and baseball fields.
However, that is easier said than done.
M.T. Boyle, chief of staff to Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, informed the Executive Committee that the county plans to hire a fundraising consulting firm, Michael Schaefer, LLC, to handle that part of the project.
“Fundraising was always going to be part of the sports complex at Pritchard Park,” Boyle said. “We realized very quickly that we just don’t have the in-house capacity at the county to launch and sustain a focused fundraising campaign. It’s a multipurposed, full-time job.”
The timing of the construction of the baseball and softball fields, considered phase three of the overall project, will depend on fundraising.
The county has already raised about $250,000; the plan to use that to pay Michael Schaefer for directing the fundraising campaign.
The county plans to ask the County Board to approve an agreement which can last up to 14 months with Michael Schaefer. In exchange, the firm will try to raise $5 million to go toward building the baseball and softball fields.
The Executive Committee approved the contract, and it will go to the board for first reading on Monday.
