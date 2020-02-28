More condos to be built in Waterford

WATERFORD — The Waterford Plan Commission approved plans last Wednesday to build another condominium community.

The duplex condos, that will be known as the Park Villas Condominiums, will be built at Fairview Marketplace in Waterford, in the approximate 22-acre area northwest of the intersection of Hickory Hollow Road and High Drive.

The 43 two-family homes are set to be built in three phases, one phase consisting of six condos that will be built this year, the next phase consisting of 19 condos that will be built in 2021.

A phase three, consisting of 18 more condos, will be built at a later date.

When the question of the project really happening was brought up, John Donovan, land acquisitions and development manager of Bielinski Homes Inc. said yes it was. Bielinski Homes is the home builder for this project.

“I’m as surprised as you that it didn’t move forward (earlier), but this is all about economics and this works economically,” Donovan said. “We are down to our last condo in Woodfield.”

The condos will be located off Hickory Hollow Road on a private drive, and there currently are not plans for sidewalks along the drive.