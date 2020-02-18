More condos coming: Waterford approves deal for $7 million development

WATERFORD — Less than a month ago, the Village of Waterford saw ground broken on three developments — a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, the Allesee Development Inc. Business Park and the Deer Trail Condos — all in one day. But development in the village is not slowing down.
On Feb. 10, village officials gave the green light for another condo development, this one closer in town and tied to other development projects along the Seven Waters Recreation Trail.
The Village Board approved a development agreement with incentives for the 7 Waters Trail Condominiums project, a 40-unit project along Trailview Crossing on the west side of Seven Waters Trail and across from the Trailview Crossing Condominiums, which are under construction.
The developer, Jay Henrichs of Waterford Land Investors LLC, already owns eight lots along Trailview Crossing, between Third and Sixth streets. The approved 40 units are planned to be located west of the Seven Waters bike trail, which bisects Waterford Land Investors’ property. East of the trail, he has conceptual approval for 16 multi-family units and has approval for 10 condominium units.
For the 40-unit project, each structure will include two 1,500-square-foot units, designed by Draw Bridge Designs LLC, each with two bedrooms and a garage on a single story.
In addition to the housing units, Henrichs is required to install a concrete sidewalk at least 4-feet wide on the south side of Trailview Crossing to connect pedestrians from Third Street to the Seven Waters Trail.
The incentive package
The financial incentives for the project will come from Waterford’s tax increment district No. 3, which was formed in April of last year to spur development in the village.
The incentives have been broken down into three phases of the project and are based on construction milestones that reach targeted assessed values. Should the development hit those milestones, Waterford Land Investors would receive $422,000 in exchange for a project assessed at $7 million.
The incentives are structured as:
Phase 1:
- If first 10 units are completed by Dec. 31, 2022 at an assessed value of $1,750,000, the developer receives $110,000.
Phase 2:
- If Phase I and an additional 18 units are completed by Dec. 31, 2025 at an added assessed value of $3,150,000, the developer will receive $144,000.
Phase 3:
- If Phases 1 and 2 and the last 12 units of the project, are completed by Dec. 31, 2028 at an added assessed value of $2,100,000, the developer will receive $168,000. The total would be 40 units at an assessed value of $7 million.
The incentive package also includes early completion incentives. If all 40 units, assessed at $7 million are completed by:
- Dec. 31, 2024, the developer receives $120,000.
- Dec. 31 2025, the developer receives $90,000.
- Dec. 31 2026, the developer receives $60,000.
- Dec. 31 2027, the developer receives $30,000.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson, said the development’s impact on the TID would be “incredibly positive,” and would reimburse village for the build-out so far within TID 3.
“This one project effectively pays for almost all of the infrastructure improvements across the street (Highway 36) on the 54-acre site (of TID 3),” said Jackson.
Henrichs attended the Feb. 10 meeting and told the board that he planned to close on his financing in the next week or two. The board unanimously voted in favor.