More condos coming: Waterford approves deal for $7 million development

WATERFORD — Less than a month ago, the Village of Waterford saw ground broken on three developments — a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, the Allesee Development Inc. Business Park and the Deer Trail Condos — all in one day. But development in the village is not slowing down.

On Feb. 10, village officials gave the green light for another condo development, this one closer in town and tied to other development projects along the Seven Waters Recreation Trail.

The Village Board approved a development agreement with incentives for the 7 Waters Trail Condominiums project, a 40-unit project along Trailview Crossing on the west side of Seven Waters Trail and across from the Trailview Crossing Condominiums, which are under construction.

The developer, Jay Henrichs of Waterford Land Investors LLC, already owns eight lots along Trailview Crossing, between Third and Sixth streets. The approved 40 units are planned to be located west of the Seven Waters bike trail, which bisects Waterford Land Investors’ property. East of the trail, he has conceptual approval for 16 multi-family units and has approval for 10 condominium units.

For the 40-unit project, each structure will include two 1,500-square-foot units, designed by Draw Bridge Designs LLC, each with two bedrooms and a garage on a single story.