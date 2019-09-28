The long-vacated Brass Rail Tavern, located at the intersection of Highway 32 and Six Mile Road, is expected to be razed by Dec. 2. In addition, plans are in the works to raze a nearby abandoned home at 7209 Douglas Ave.
A vacant home at 7209 Douglas Ave., with refuse and overgrowth across the property, is being acquired by the Village of Caledonia and may soon be razed.
ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com
CALEDONIA — The Village of Caledonia is continuing to address the blight in the community, particularly along the busy Douglas Avenue thoroughfare.
Last November, the village took over the long-vacant Brass Rail Tavern property, 7017 Douglas Ave. Then, in July, Caledonia sold it for $1 to a developer who would demolish the former bar at no cost to the village and cover $2,000 in back taxes.
Then, at last week’s Village Board meeting, a resolution to take over another nearby property, at 7209 Douglas Ave., was approved. The property, with a land value assessed at $40,400, had been owned by Racine County. It’s located just north of Ayra’s gas station at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 32, on the east side of Douglas Avenue.
The front yard of the vacant home is currently littered with refuse: a discarded grill, plastic tub, unused recycling bin, a detached screen door, and other assorted junk, all covered with weeds and plant overgrowth. It’s the kind of sight Village of Caledonia leaders are looking to do away with.
“The county ... is willing to turn it (7209 Douglas Ave.) over to us so that we can dispose of it properly,” Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen told the Village Board on Sept. 16. “We are already in negotiations with a party interested in doing a plan similar to what we did with the Brass Rail.”
Christensen said that, if negotiations with that developer fall through, the village would be able to demolish the building itself with money that had been set aside but wasn’t needed for taking down the Brass Rail.
“I’d much rather do this at no cost to the village, like we did with the Brass Rail,” he said.
Also at the Sept. 16 meeting, the Village Board approved an extension of the amount of time allotted to the developer — the Patel, Braun, Patel, LLC, which has an address in Raymond — to take down the Brass Rail. The new deadline is Dec. 2.
Christensen said that Patel, Braun, Patel, LLC is “recycling all of the materials on the property,” a good faith move that Christensen said shows the owner of LLC isn’t “dragging his feet.”
Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
