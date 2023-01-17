Morales family calls for justice as one-month mark approaches since fatal hit-and-run

RACINE — It has been almost a month since Tony Morales, 69, was struck by a vehicle and left for dead on Erie Street.

There have been no arrests, despite the fact the police have recovered the suspect vehicle, and no contact with the family to communicate how the investigation is going.

Family, friends, and community members rallied together Monday in front of City Hall and the Racine Police Department to express their concern about what they perceive as a lack of action from investigators and the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Anthony Morales Jr., the victim’s son, told the crowd he read somewhere that 10% of cases are never solved.

“The police and the district attorney’s office need to step up their game and put these people behind bars and make them responsible for their actions,” he said.

Anthony added, “It has taken too long to find justice when there should have been justice right away.”

Maria Morales, who was Tony’s aunt, told The Journal Times, “There’s been a lot of inaction.”

The Morales family was invited to meet with Mayor Cory Mason and Police Chief Maurice Robinson on Tuesday.

Maria Morales brought a list of questions with her, including:

Why did it take a week for the police department to release information to the public? Since law enforcement was supposed to be looking for the suspect vehicle, would it not be helpful to have the public helping?

Why won’t the investigator working on the case return their telephone calls?

Were body shops notified the police were looking for a vehicle involved in a hit and run?

Did officers canvas the area for cameras?

Andrew Rivera, the victim’s grandson, told The Journal Times he was the person who found the suspect car, at a body shop, with the business preparing to fix the damaged car.

Had the car been fixed, Rivera noted, so much evidence would have been lost. Rivera called the RPD from the shop.

Rivera said of his grandfather, “There was no bad bone in his body. He was a great man.”

Case history

Morales was visiting a house on Dec. 22 in the 1800 block of Erie Street when he went outside at approximately 10:30 p.m. to start his vehicle.

He was found lying in the street, seriously injured.

Morales was transported to the hospital and then air lifted to Milwaukee.

He died from his injuries three days later, on Christmas Day, according to family members.

Racine Police traffic investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about the fatal hit and run. Any witnesses or those with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7811 or Traffic Investigator Nudo at 262-635-7828.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.