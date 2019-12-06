'Moral question of our time': Area officials, business leaders talk race

“I don’t buy it,” Dobbs said. “Somebody needs to look into who they are and what they are.”

Dobbs added that more could be done to understand the reasons behind a person’s reason for not being employed and move them toward the help they need.

“They have to want to do it,” Dobbs said. “We’re there for them. They have to come out, and let’s get people working.”

Racine County Supervisor Nick Demske, who represents part of the City of Racine, took issue with Dobbs’ comments and called the issue “the biggest crisis that’s on most of our minds.”

“I’m a librarian so back when these studies came out three years ago, I did some research on the source that put it out and I’m confident in saying that it’s a pretty authoritative source,” Demske said. “I think this is a really holistic problem that will require really holistic answers that not education or not economic development or no one thing is going to be the silver bullet.”

Demske asked what the elected officials were doing specifically “to address disparities between black and white people.”