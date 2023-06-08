RACINE — The City of Racine Public Works Department conducted a Monument Square traffic redirection Thursday, changing it from northbound only to southbound only.

The angled parking stalls on Monument Square were also flipped and marked with white epoxy paint.

Existing signs were removed. New signs with flags were installed so the public is aware of the traffic direction change.

These changes were made to help accommodate Hotel Verdant.

Monument Square was closed off while work was completed.

The change was completed as a part of the Downtown Racine Realm and Parking Plan, adopted by the City Council in March 2020 as a result of public engagement and site investigation that occurred in July 2020 by Toole Design Group and Walker Consultants.

The plan suggested reversing the traffic flow and changing parking to parallel parking. The city said the parallel parking recommendation was not implemented because angled parking allows for more vehicles to fit.

The city also agreed to work with the Hotel Verdant developer, Dominion Properties, on “any future redesign or configuration of Monument Square” which incorporated parking as part of the development agreement between the City of Racine and Dominion Properties that was approved by the council in December 2019, according to Maxwell Love, communications specialist at the city.

Emily Garofalo, development project manager for Dominion Properties, said the company is excited to be delivering a great hotel to the City of Racine.

“We’re excited to be able to be a part of the community and bring opportunities to the downtown,” she said. “We’re excited to see people are thinking about what’s best for how traffic’s going to flow through the downtown.”

In order to not interfere with Downtown Racine’s HarborMarket on Thursday night, City of Racine Public Works employees worked early to get it done. The work was completed as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Garofalo said there may be some final touches added, but for the most part, the traffic reconstruction project is finished.

“We’re kind of in the home stretch right now, so we’re really excited about that,” Garofalo said. “We’re ready to get this project done, ironed out and delivered to the city for the summer.”

“Exciting news, Monument Square is now southbound,” Downtown Racine Corp. wrote in a Facebook post. “Forward progress for sure!”

